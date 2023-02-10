HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Swift Current

Broncos 4, Raiders 0 First Period 1. Swift Current, Hvidston 13 (McGinley, Burzynski) 10:40. Penalties \u2014 Anderson Pa (holding) 3:29; Kosior Pa (hooking) 17:00. Second Period 2. Swift Current, Birnie 12 (Hvidston, Wyrostok) 8:04. 3. Swift Current, Pickering 7 (Birnie, Hvidston) 8:48. Penalties \u2014 Caswell Sc (cross checking) 13:33; Sorensen Pa (cross checking) 17:25. Third Period 4. Swift Current, Ward 20 (Caswell, Hvidston) 13:59 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Davies Sc (10-minute misconduct) 0:00; Peardon Pa (too many men) 1:36; Kovacs Pa (roughing) 3:43; Boucher Pa (cross checking) 9:00; Ritchie Pa (slashing) 12:12; Pakkala Pa, Wyrostok Sc (roughing) 13:41. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 5 9 5 _ 19 Swift Current 11 11 13 _ 35 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ). Swift Current: Dyck (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 0-1; Swift Current: 1-7. Referees \u2014 Troy Murray, Ty Skene. Linesmen \u2014 , Logan Tisdale. Attendance \u2014 1,894 at Swift Current.