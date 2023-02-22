HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Prince George

Cougars 3, Winterhawks 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Ravndahl Por (holding) 2:13; O'Brien Por, Funk Pg (roughing) 2:13; Samson Pg (slashing) 4:08; Chyzowski Por (10-minute misconduct) 18:31. Second Period 1. Prince George, Wiebe 13 (Heidt, Dowhaniuk) 4:32. 2. Prince George, Dezainde 4 (Bawa) 14:09. Penalties \u2014 Alscher Por (cross checking) 0:27; Funk Pg (high sticking) 7:11; Dubinsky Pg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:39. Third Period 3. Prince George, Dubinsky 16 (Thornton, Kmec) 12:39. 4. Portland, Cagnoni 14 (Johnson, Nguyen) 16:54. Penalties \u2014 Alscher Por (kneeing) 2:49; Wheatcroft Pg (hooking) 4:00; Alscher Por (interference) 8:44; Samson Pg (roughing) 11:51; Chyzowski Por (high sticking) 11:51. Shots on goal by Portland 8 13 14 _ 35 Prince George 8 10 14 _ 32 Goal \u2014 Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 0-4; Prince George: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Brayden Arcand, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen \u2014 Anthony Maletta, Blair Scott. Attendance \u2014 1,696 at Prince George.