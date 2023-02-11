WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 51 35 12 1 3 189 136 74 Lethbridge 51 28 18 3 2 152 147 61 Calgary 51 23 21 5 2 171 169 53 Swift Current 48 24 21 1 2 162 176 51 Medicine Hat 51 21 22 7 1 183 175 50 Edmonton 51 8 40 3 0 101 235 19

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 47 39 7 1 0 217 125 79 Saskatoon 50 33 13 3 1 184 123 70 Moose Jaw 52 33 16 0 3 187 161 69 Regina 49 24 22 2 1 179 196 51 Brandon 49 20 22 7 0 148 168 47 Prince Albert 50 19 28 3 0 134 174 41

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 48 32 10 4 2 204 137 70 Prince George 49 24 21 4 0 201 182 52 Vancouver 50 20 24 4 2 140 177 46 Kelowna 49 17 29 3 0 147 182 37 Victoria 52 14 32 5 1 153 227 34

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Seattle 48 37 9 1 1 202 118 76 x-Portland 50 36 10 2 2 204 152 76 Tri-City 49 25 19 4 1 195 186 55 Everett 50 26 22 2 0 169 177 54 Spokane 49 9 35 2 3 139 238 23

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Moose Jaw 6 Edmonton 3

Winnipeg 8 Calgary 2

Prince George 7 Kelowna 2

Thursday's results

Winnipeg 7 Calgary 6

Friday's results

Swift Current 4 Prince Albert 0

Brandon 4 Edmonton 1

Lethbridge 3 Medicine Hat 0

Kamloops 5 Saskatoon 2

Everett 2 Spokane 1

Seattle 6 Red Deer 1

Prince George 9 Kelowna 2

Vancouver 2 Victoria 1 (OT)

Portland 6 Tri-City 3

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw at Regina, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.