DARIEN — Renovations on three Darien elementary schools have been delayed a month for additional work and updated costs, sparking some concern for funding and timing for the upcoming school year.

Originally slated to start construction in mid-July, renovations on Hindley, Holmes and Royle elementary schools are now set to begin in mid-August, though work is still expected to finish on schedule in summer 2024.

The renovations feature a $68 million overhaul of all three schools including removing all portable classrooms for new building wings, new libraries and common spaces and updated classrooms. All three designs were approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in February.

The change is not all surprising, HHR Building Committee co-chair Chris Price said at the committee’s end of April meeting when the changes were revealed.

“Frankly, the fact that we’re only really talking about a month is kind of good news,” Price said. “Maybe I’m being overly optimistic, but I don’t think this project is going to be remembered for having started a month late if we do it right and it comes out well and people are happy with the final product. I think it’s much more important that we get it right.”

KG+D Architects Vice President Erik Kaeyer said there were unexpected complications requiring an extended pre-construction phase for designs and additional cost estimates.

Concerns included replacing more ceiling tiles than planned — additional work that will require new cost estimates — to make space for above-ceiling mechanical work and to meet town regulations on mechanical equipment screening.

Kaeyer also said the designs needed to accommodate expansions on security and data communications from the district that came late into the design process.

Some of the delay stemmed from timing, as cost estimates were based on February documents though the approval process extended into March.

Construction company O&G Industries, working closely with the design firm, recommended an additional review to include items not part of the earlier documents such as radon design and soil testing and expand on design specifics for connecting existing buildings to the new wings.

Kaeyer said the tight timeline had both the architect firm and construction company O&G Industries “scrambling” to put estimates together and fill holes, a task made more difficult given three different schools requiring three times the work.

“We try to account for every detail, as many details as possible,” Kaeyer said. “It’s just taking a little bit more time to catch up on all three of these to make sure that they’re in good working order.”

The additional pre-construction work will cost $22,500 for all three schools, $7,500 each.

There’s some concern that with the new cost estimates, the $86 million project may be over budget and require an additional appropriation. The committee could still put out bids, Price said, but without the money, contracts can’t be signed.

A lot of the decisions will hinge on the cost estimates, bids and a backup plan for funding — such as preparing special meetings with the Representative Town Meeting for an additional appropriation, Price said.

Both Board of Finance Chairman Jim Palen and First Selectmen Monica McNally said they expected the RTM would convene quickly if necessary in order to secure any necessary funds.

“You guys are all working incredibly hard here, and in order to keep you on schedule, I know that the three boards that need to appropriate money will move quickly as well,” Palen said.

To make up for the delay, construction is expected to run with six-day work weeks, O&G pre-construction manager Lorel Purcell said.

Less work will be completed over the summer, with some of that work anticipated to bleed into the school year. Construction will have to take down the ceiling selectively as opposed to all at once in the summer, and additional site work may have to happen after school hours, Purcell said.

The later timeline is also expected to scrunch moving time for classes down to approximately a week, though Purcell said she was confident it was possible despite the less-than-ideal window.

Superintendent Alan Addley said he would meet with Purcell and the schools’ principals to determine how best to move around the construction.

Purcell also warned that supply chain issues felt throughout the construction industry could create further delays, making timing key.

“One month may matter when we have only 13 months to get the addition done,” she said. “We won’t know until we’re placing orders.”

The delay is not expected to affect moving the portable classrooms, one of the major changes happening in the renovations.

Construction bids are expected to go out at the end of the month with all returns to come in by July 13.