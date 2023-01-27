Hayneville receiving funds to upgrade failing sewer system

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Federal and state officials on Friday marked the start of a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading an Alabama community's failing sewer system that has left residents dealing with pools of raw sewage at their homes.
The project in Hayneville is being funded from money allocated to the state by the American Rescue Plan — a portion of which state officials steered to high-need water and sewer projects — and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management and local officials signed the funding agreements on Friday for the Infrastructure Act funding.