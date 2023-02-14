Haitian offers guilty plea in 2018 New Mexico compound raid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Haitian woman has signed a tentative agreement to plead guilty to weapons charges in exchange for a reduced sentence more than four years after authorities arrested her and four other adults from an extended family at a squalid New Mexico compound and recovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy.
Jany Leveille would accept a potential prison sentence of 12-15 years and possible fines under the proposed agreement with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque that dismisses kidnapping and terrorism-related charges.