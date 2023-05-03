Gone for 20 years, Old Man of the Mountain lives on in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two decades after New Hampshire’s famed Old Man of the Mountain crumbled to pieces, the state is paying tribute to the granite profile that symbolizes its independence with new geological research, poetry, a song, and a scavenger hunt.
The 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) natural rock formation — a series of ledges that resembled an old man's face — was suspended 1,200 feet (366 meters) above Franconia Notch, held in place by turnbuckles and rods to fight erosion. It collapsed, and the rubble was discovered the morning of May 3, 2003.