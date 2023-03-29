Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina to arrive in US

HOUSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence is set to arrive Wednesday in the United States, where will reunite with his family after being held for more than two years, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Paul Rusesabagina's arrival in the U.S was expected this week. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists on Monday that Rusesabagina was in Doha, Qatar and would be making his way back to the U.S.