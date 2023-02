This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

GREENWICH — The Flinn Gallery at Greenwich Library is letting a quartet of abstract artists shine with its newest exhibit, GLOW.

The exhibit, which opens Feb. 9 and runs until March 22, features two- and three-dimensional artworks by artists Ryan Crotty, Susan Meyer, Linda Kamille Schmidt and Audrey Stone.

According to a release from the gallery, the works "intersect with themes of color, transparency, process and materiality." The show is curated by Ellen Hawley

During the six-week exhibit, Greenwich Library programming includes February “staycation” programming during the week of February school break, Feb.13 to 17. Inspired by the Flinn Gallery artists, kids 9 and older can make colorful circuits glow with salt and watercolor.

The gallery's storytime and music programs also will incorporate themes of color and art into their programming.

Additionally, a pre-recorded GLOW Artist Talk with Art New England Magazine’s publisher, Rita A. Fucillo will be available online Feb. 16.

Other GLOW-themed event include a talk by Fritz Horstman at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. Horstman, of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation will discuss the German artist Josef Albers, whose approach to color and drawing made a major impact on art education.

The Flinn Gallery is funded and sponsored by the Friends of Greenwich Library. The gallery is on the second floor of the Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday; from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.