Families fear more delays in Texas school shooting case

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Family members of those killed and injured during a 2018 attack on a Texas high school in which 10 people were fatally shot expressed concern Thursday the case against the accused gunman — delayed for years over questions of his mental competency — could be further held up pending removal of the trial judge, facing allegations of bias and prior legal ties to the defendant.
“We don’t even have any confidence we’re ever going to trial at this point,” said Scot Rice, whose wife Flo, was one of 23 people shot and injured during the attack at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.