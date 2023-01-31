Ex-Ohio speaker's lawyer questions 'vibes,' judge's fitness

CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican's corruption trial.

Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, resumed after a week's pause due to COVID-19. Marein said he was getting bad “vibes” from the court and wondered whether Black might hold “personal animosity” toward Householder for the ex-speaker's political work against the judge decades ago.