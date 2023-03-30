Darien charity galas, an Autism Awareness brunch and other town events

Gold Coast Children’s Center is partnering with the Goose American Bistro & Bar for a special brunch in recognition of World Autism Awareness Day.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 2, families and their children can enjoy brunch with special needs-friendly accommodations in the Goose’s central dining room.

Throughout the day, 10 percent of sales will go toward the Association for Science in Autism Treatment.

“They can get a really great experience dining out,” said operating partner of the Goose Anthony Marro in a news release. “We’re a very kid-friendly restaurant as it is, so this makes us very happy that we can do that.”

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to call and reserve a table.

Abilis gala co-chairs named

Abilis, the nonprofit organization providing services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is celebrating its annual Spring for Abilis Gala on April 29 at the Woodway Country Club in Darien.

This year’s 2023 Spring for Abilis Gala co-chairs are Barbara Goldsmith of Darien and Leslie Smith Clarke of Westport. Both are mothers of young adults who are provided with residential and day supports at Abilis and understand the importance of the work that Abilis does throughout lower Fairfield County.

Funds raised at the 2023 Spring for Abilis event will support new initiatives at Abilis.

"We are so excited to be back in-person for our annual Spring for Abilis Gala,” said Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis. “The last couple years we have held our Gala online, and while those were fun and featured great entertainers, singing and dancing, it was not the same as being all together in person. This year will be wonderful, and we are so excited to have Billy Blanks Jr. as our emcee. Billy has been a huge supporter of Abilis over the years and he always puts on an amazing show! We hope you can join us!”

Music will be provided by ETA Music. Dinner, dancing and a live and silent auction will also be featured. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets, visit abilis.us and click on the Spring for Abilis banner or visiting the GiveSmart Spring for Abilis page.

Founded in 1951, Abilis is a leader in providing meaningful support to the community in Fairfield County, Connecticut, in towns including Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Westport and Wilton. The organization has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high-quality supports. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or follow on Facebook @Abilis, Inc., Instagram @abilis_us or Twitter @Abilis.

Talent abounds in Darien schools

Some 150 elementary school children in third, fourth and fifth grades will participate in two local talent shows this week. Ox Ridge Elementary School is hosting the school's first annual talent show, Ox Rocks, at 7 p.m. March 30 and Holmes Elementary is hosting its 10th annual talent show, H Factor, at 3 p.m. April 1. Both shows will take place at Darien High School.

The talent shows are a chance for the community to celebrate all talents and creativity while coming together in an inclusive, empowering and fun environment. There are more than 60 acts with 150 students participating as singers, dancers, magicians, instrumentalists, and demonstrating skills from Jujutsu to Irish step dancing to gymnastics.

Tickets on sale for April 20 Smart Kids gala

Tickets now are available for the Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities Inc. annual benefit gala, Minds in Bloom: Cultivating Growth for Kids with Learning Differences.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Darien’s Woodway Country Club. Gala tickets are $250 per person; $2,500 per table and are available for purchase online. Customized sponsorships are offered at varied levels, ranging from $1,500 to $15,000. For details, contact founder Jane Ross at 203-216-3196. Dress is festive attire; all are welcome.

Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is a Norwalk-based nonprofit dedicated to educating and empowering parents of children with learning and attention differences. On April 20, the organization will present a Community Service Award to New Canaan resident Marc Hoffman — educational entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and national LD/ADHD advocate. Six local and long-distance students with learning differences will also be recognized and awarded for their success and notable accomplishments. These recipients of the 2023 Fred J. Epstein Youth Achievement Awards will be announced at the gala.

A board member of Smart Kids with LD, Marc Hoffman is the founder of the Hoffman Education Group, an organization that offers customized educational advocacy and consulting services for students and their families. He is also the founder and president of Strong Start Early Care and Education, with schools in Trumbull and Shelton. Diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD at age 8, he provides deeply personal insights into the most effective ways to help learners reach their potential. He also is the author of "Positive Mindset, Self-Awareness, Perseverance: A Guide to Thrive with Learning Differences/ADHD."

"It is truly an honor to receive the Community Service Award from Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, an organization that empowers and educates families and children with learning and attentional differences," Hoffman said. "I continue to be inspired by Smart Kids’ work towards helping the world embrace differences and accept that intelligence comes in many forms."