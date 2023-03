DARIEN — The Darien Board of Selectmen is gradually increasing the value of cash gifts it can accept on behalf of the town.

At its final February meeting, the Board of Selectmen approved raising the limit on dollar amount gifts the board can approve from $10,000 to $12,500. The town can't increase the amount by more than 25 percent each year.

Any gift over $12,500 in cash will have to be approved by the Board of Finance and the Representative Town Meeting.

Town administrator Kate Buch said, that in her time working for the town, the limit had not been raised.

She recommended gradually increasing the dollar amount each year, getting closer to a $15,000 to $20,000 range in several years, because it would improve efficiency approving gifts for projects like those for Parks and Recreation.

“We have had gifts in that range where it seemed inefficient to have to go through all the process to the RTM,” Buch said. “This value also extends to those commissions that are allowed to accept gifts.”

First Selectman Monica McNally said she supported increasing the limit, provided town gifts receive public recognition.

“I would want to make sure we show our appreciation,” she said. “This is one way that we do it.”

Buch said town gifts would still be publicly acknowledged when accepted by the Board of Selectmen.

The Board of Selectmen must notify the Board of Finance within 10 days and the RTM at the annual budget meeting.