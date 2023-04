DARIEN — School administration is standing behind a new armed security officer despite a jury in a civil trial finding he used excessive force during an arrest more than two decades ago.

Last week, Darien Public Schools announced six new school security officers to be stationed in the district’s elementary schools beginning April 17, including Danbury Detective Leonard LaBonia, who was hired to guard Tokeneke Elementary School.

Court records show LaBonia faced multiple accusations in a civil lawsuit and a jury ultimately ruled that he used of excessive force during an arrest in 1999 – though a judge later rescinded the fine attached to that decision.

Darien Public Schools Superintendent Alan Addley called the recruitment and selection process “comprehensive,” involving Darien Chief of Police Donald Anderson, members of the school administration including the district’s new Director of Security Leon Krolikowski and the schools’ principals.

“Each finalist completed intensive testing, including a thorough public safety psychological evaluation, reference checks and a background investigation,” Addley said in a statement. “While Mr. Leonard LaBonia had a court complaint filed against him in 2005 for excessive force, the case was dismissed in June 2008. Hiring School Security Officers who will maintain both the safety of our youngest students and the nurturing climate of our elementary schools is our top priority.”

LaBonia, on the advice of Krolikowski, declined to comment and referred questions to the superintendent.

In a 2000 civil lawsuit, LaBonia and another Danbury police officer were accused of false arrest, excessive force, assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional damage, false imprisonment and abuse of process during an arrest in August 1999.

According to court documents, the plaintiff testified he was choked, kneed in the head and kicked repeatedly. LaBonia testified that the plaintiff was intoxicated and resisting arrest.

After a three-day trial in 2005, the other officer was cleared of all accusations. The jury, however, ruled that LaBonia used excessive force during the arrest. But, the jury also found that LaBonia had qualified immunity by proving he had “a reasonable and objective belief that the force used was reasonable under the circumstances at the time of the arrest.”

In 2008, the U.S. District Court of Connecticut granted LaBonia reconsideration of the ruling, striking the $12,078 in damages the original jury awarded the plaintiff — an award in conflict with LaBonia’s qualified immunity.

Despite Addley's statement that the case against LaBonia was dismissed in 2008, only the fine was dismissed; the judge upheld the verdict on the issues of excessive force and qualified immunity.

In granting the reconsideration, U.S. Circuit Judge Peter C. Dorsey said the jury’s findings of excessive force and qualified immunity were not the issue.

“The jury’s finding that LaBonia used excessive force and was entitled to qualified immunity is not an internally inconsistent conclusion based on conflicting factual findings, and there is no reason to doubt the validity of the unanimous decision of those claims,” Dorsey wrote in the ruling.

In early discussions about SSOs, several parents voiced concerns about officers’ training in regard to excessive force, particularly around students with disabilities.

During a Sept. 30 Board of Education meeting, Katrina O’Connor, chair of the Special Education Committee for the Council of Darien School Parents questioned whether SSOs would be held to the same standard as other school district staff.

“Excessive force standards might look different for an armed officer and might look different to a child with a disability,” she said. “Implementing this plan has very real implications for all children, especially children with disabilities.”

LaBonia served with the Danbury Police Department for 27 years and was promoted to detective in 2011. He has received several awards including Police Officer of the Year from the Danbury Exchange Club in 2009 and the Meritorious Service Award from the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut in 2019.

A spokesperson for the Danbury Police Department said there was never an internal investigation into the 1999 arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, LaBonia met with the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization for a scheduled presentation. The use of force in his background did not come up.

Ahead of the meeting, Tokeneke parent Armel Jacobs said she was reserving judgement on LaBonia but was frustrated with what she described as the relatively fast process to approve "an enormous political question" like hiring SSOs compared with discussions over Open Choice or high school field lights which went on for more than a year.

"It was just decided, and that bothers me," she said. "In the conversation of whether they're needed or desired — that I would have liked to be involved in."