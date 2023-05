DARIEN — The Representative Town Meeting has approved Darien’s 2023-24 budget with a last minute cut to an emergency reserve fund.

The RTM approved a total of $165,497,094 for town operations, including the Board of Education’s $114,448,824 budget and a reduced $51,048,270 budget for the town.

The final approved mill rate was 17.61, 0.01 mills lower than the rate approved by the Board of Finance in April though still a 2.21 percent increase from last year’s budget.

A $75,000 decrease in the town operating budget was a last minute cut to the Board of Finance’s contingency reserve fund proposed by the RTM Finance and Budget committee less than a week ahead of the final vote.

During a May 3 meeting, the committee approved bringing down the Board of Finance’s contingency budget — funds the board can allocate for emergency spending — from $250,000 to $175,000. Committee chairman Jack Davis recommended the cut, saying the funds allocated rarely exceeded $175,000.

“Historically, you’re returning a significant amount of money every year,” Davis told the full RTM when presenting the amendment. “If they use the $175,000, a special appropriation can be used to replenish it, but there's no reason to move in and tax our taxpayers for it if we're just going to transfer it at the end of the year to the general fund.”

It is not the first time the Board of Finance’s contingency budget has been cut. As recently as the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Board of Finance’s contingency was set at $400,000 and has been reduced incrementally since.

Board of Finance chairman Jim Palen opposed the cut, saying it could affect not only the town but the Board of Education, which, after early discussions with the Board of Finance, eliminated its own budget contingency.

During the committee’s May 3 meeting, school board member John Sini voiced concerns about how the cut would affect schools in the event of an emergency.

“I personally would have thought differently knowing that this contingency would have been cut and might cause me pause by not adding it in the future on budget control,” he said.

School board chairman David Dineen also recommended leaving the contingency alone, adding, “At this point, it's starting to sound like a really dumb conversation with this smart group of people.”

Several RTM members questioned the relatively late addition to the floor and the finance and budget committee’s transparency.

“Eleventh hour proposals and amendments and cuts etc. are not in keeping with the hallmark of Darien leadership, which typically is applauded for the transparency and collaboration and good working relationships across the relevant boards and commissions,” said RTM member Rachel Taylor. “I feel as though we have fallen quite short here.”

Taylor also said the process was mishandled, citing a committee meeting convened a half hour before the vote. Committee member Peter Orphanos later clarified the meeting was to correct a “clerical error” — a typo in the resolution.

Palen, both in the May 3 meeting and during the final vote Monday, requested that concerns around the budget be brought earlier in the budget process.

Davis and a few other members of the finance and budget committee defended the committee’s jurisdiction to make a decision late in the process without bringing it up earlier.

“Why would I go to the Board of Finance after they decided to move it on and I disagreed with them?” Davis said. “The fact of the matter is we have the absolute right to make adjustments to this budget from the floor of the RTM and no other board should be telling us to usurp our responsibility.”

Davis also said he could not recall a time the school board ran a deficit in more than 20 years. It often had a surplus, he said, citing the recent “significant surplus” that was large enough to fund six new school security officers.

If finances became tight, Davis said both the Board of Finance an RTM have publicly promised the schools support for any necessary appropriations, which he also extended to the Board of Selectmen.

The cut was approved 53 to 25 with one abstention.

All other budget votes went smoothly, including approvals for the $4.6 million budget for capital and non-recurring expenses which include upgrades to the high school auditorium, police and fire vehicle replacement, three townwide drainage projects and site work at Pear Tree Beach on the parking lot, boat ramp and bath house.

The RTM also approved just under $7.4 million in other appropriations including $4.4 million for the sewer operating fund, $1.4 million for the recreation program fund and $838,000 for the parking lot administration fund.

“I was pleased to see the RTM approve all of the expenditures put forward by the various town boards to support the town and school services built into next year’s budget,” Palen said. “While there was a small reduction to the Board of Finance contingency reserve, our town maintains a healthy reserve in our general fund that supports our AAA rating and which is sufficient to deal with any unanticipated expenses.”