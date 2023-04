Two Connecticut students who participated last weekend in Quiz Bowl — National Academic Quiz Tournament's individual player national championship tournament that drew more than 200 players from 26 states and South Korea — placed in the top 40.

Lukas Koutsoukos, who attends Wilton High School, placed 13; Ravi Pujara, who attends Darien High School, placed 39.

Quiz Bowl is an individual competition in which students use buzzers and answer questions about mythology, literature, history, math, science, geography, current events, sports, social science and popular culture.

The competition day began with seeding rounds to determine position for qualification. After five seeding rounds, the top players competed in an elimination round to determine the overall winner. Players who performed well in specific academic categories were also honored for their performance.



The Individual Player National Championship Tournament was first held in 2018, and the 2020 championships were not held because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Serenity Project fundraiser slated

The Serenity Project is holding its second annual Spring Fundraising Party and BBQ from 4 to 7 p.m. April 29 on Great Island.

Tickets range from $10 to $1,000.

The fund-raiser will feature games for kids, a DJ, silent auction, ticket raffle for prizes and a barbeque hosted by BJ Ryan's Banc House. Attendees will also learn more about the Farm Life: Horses Helping Humans project and be able to meet some of the horses.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward supporting the project's mission to provide equine therapy to individuals with physical, mental, and emotional challenges. The project hopes the event will not only raise funding, but also increase awareness of the benefits of equine therapy..

For more information, visit https://www.theserenityprojectct.org/calendar/annual-spring-fundraiser.

At Home In Darien, Mather Center hold senior event

At Home In Darien is sponsoring a 1950s and 1960s themed event for Darien seniors. "Rockin’ Sock Hop with the Elderly Brothers" is being hosted by the Mather Center, 2 Renshaw Road.

The event, which is set for noon May 18, will include a special lunch — free for Darien seniors — prepared by Chef Judi and music by the amazing Elderly Brothers. Music, toe tapping and dancing starting immediately after the meal.

Space is limited, so call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 to RSVP and reserve a spot.

At Home In Darien is a nonprofit whose mission is to help Darien seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes and the community as long as possible. For information about services, or to find out how you can help support At Home In Darien, call 203-655-2227 or visit www.athomeindarien.org

Author coming to Barrett Bookstore

Darien Community Association, Barrett Bookstore and media partner WSHU Public Radio will host Mary Louise Kelly to discuss her latest book "It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs" at 7 p.m. April 12 at the book store, 6 Dorbin Drive. Reception at 6:15 p.m.

Kelly anchors the daily news show "All Things Considered" on National Public Radio, and previously covered national security at the network. She is also the author of two espionage novels, "Anonymous Sources" and "The Bullet." In her latest book, she reflects on and comes to grips with the realities that every parent faces, whether it's children growing up and leaving for college, or aging parents.

A signed copy of the book and pre-event reception are included in the ticket price. For more information and registration, visit info@dariendca.org.

Three authors featured at annual Ladies of Summer party

Barrett Bookstore celebrates all things summer reading with a live and in-person literary event featuring a trio of bestselling authors — Emma Cline, Sunny Hostin, and Mary Beth Keane — beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at Wee Burn Country Club, 410 Hollow Tree Road.

The trio will be featured at the book store's annual Ladies of Summer party as each celebrates the May 2023 releases of their latest books. Ladies of Summer is a fun-filled evening featuring conversation, festive summer drinks, and book recommendations galore. A reception with light bites and drinks will commence at 6:30 p.m. and a panel conversation with all three authors, moderated by Barrett Bookstore’s marketing and event director Page Berger, will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for all attendees and can be purchased either via link at www.barrettbookstore.com or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-of-summer-2023-tickets-602639650417.