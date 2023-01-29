Darien approves new 4-year police union contract with $1.5K one-time bonus, 11.5 percent total raises

DARIEN — The Representative Town Meeting has approved a new four-year contract with the Darien Police Association that includes a one-time $1,500 payment and a nearly 12 percent pay increase over the life of the pact.
Members of the Darien Police Department will receive a 2.75 percent general wage increase beginning July 2022 and 2023, followed by an increase of just over 3 percent July 2024 and again in 2025. Every member employed as of the contract's approval would also receive a one-time $1,500 payment.