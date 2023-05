DARIEN — Is 1,200 square feet too big for an in-law apartment? Is it too small? Just right?

That's one of the many questions that will need to be answered as Darien officials look to residents and homeowners for their thoughts on a policy about accessory dwellings.

As Darien’s Planning and Zoning commission draws closer to a final draft of the policy, its members have left a lot of space for public insight into what residents want to see in their neighborhood after opting out of a state policy on these sorts of dwellings.

The commission met with former zoning official Dave Keating May 9 to flesh out what a local policy for allowing accessory dwelling units will have to cover. However, a lot of this may be subject to change, based on feedback from related boards, committees and the larger public.

Even the commission’s thoughts can change, and some of them already have since their last discussion in April, said Chairman Stephen Olvany.

“We’re allowed to craft anything that we humanly possibly can think of is best for our town,” he said.

A 2021 law makes ADUs legal anywhere single-family homes are also permitted, with certain environmental exceptions. The statute also established the units can be attached or detached from the main house on the property and do not require special approvals from town officials.

But that law has a provision that allows towns to “opt out” of the statute, and many communities, including Darien, are opting out of it. In Darien's case, the town chose not to participate because officials wanted to have local control, citing concerns over overcrowding and potential overload of public facilities, such as the sewer system.

Public hearings on Darien's ADU policy could begin as soon as late June or mid-July. There will likely be two public hearings scheduled, though the timing is still uncertain as summer vacations pose a conflict for resident turnout.

One major issue the commission wanted to hear from the public about was size, with some wondering if they went too big allowing up to a 1,200 square foot unit.

Keating’s initial recommendation was 1,000 square feet. The commission had previously floated going as high as 1,500 square feet, but some members are weighing going back down or even lower.

“I do think we need to re-look at the size,” said member Amy Barsanti. “(A limit of) 1,200 might be a little big, so I’m looking forward to hearing people’s thoughts on that.”

There was also some concern about how to handle size on detached ADUs compared to creating an attached ADU within a single large home, like a smaller in-law unit.

There was some discussion of instead using two different sets of numbers for attached versus detached ADUs, though member Adam Balgach said he was concerned about where to draw a line for how much control the commission could have over the inside of a home.

Several commission members have shifted their thoughts on issues since the last discussion, particularly around whether to require ADUs to be affordable, opting to consider a five-year trial run for deed-restricted, affordable ADUs.

The commission cut the provision last time, but Keating brought it back because he anticipated more public upset over ADUs if the units were priced at market value and therefore more desirable to build quickly.

“As you open it up to the market rate or market rate rentals, I think a lot more people in opposition are going to come out and say this is not appropriate for the town of Darien, not appropriate for my neighborhood,” he said.

Planning and Zoning director Jeremy Ginsburg said he and Keating weighed the pros and cons, ultimately agreeing that after the five years, it could drop off entirely should there be any negative effects.

“In five years, the commission that’s constituted then says ‘what do we think, what do you want to do?’ Do you want to extend it, delete it, and more likely you’re going to make changes between now and then,” Ginsburg said.

The commission also leaned further overall toward requiring one of the properties to be owner-occupied, previously a split decision.

Barsanti, who was in favor of letting both be leased at first, said she changed her mind when considering potential investors could come in and “start slicing up” homes to make a profit.

The sole dissenting voice was Balgach, who said it was perfectly legal if an owner wanted to rent both the main home and an ADU.

“I don’t understand why we can sit up here and say ‘Well if you want to put a fence in, it’s your house, do whatever you want,’ ” Balgach said. “But all of a sudden, in this specific instance, you can’t rent out your own property. It doesn’t seem consistent, especially with the general notion of owning your own home.”