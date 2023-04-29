Darien needs more pickleball courts, but the fix could cost local tennis players their own spaces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
DARIEN — With demand for pickleball courts growing in Darien, the town is considering a change that has put a dividing line — literally — between local pickleball and tennis players
The Parks and Recreation commission is considering including both tennis and pickleball lines to the three unfinished tennis courts at Cherry Lawn Park, which currently have temporary hybrid lines. A pickleball court is about one-third the size of a standard tennis court.