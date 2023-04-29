Darien needs more pickleball courts, but the fix could cost local tennis players their own spaces

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — With demand for pickleball courts growing in Darien, the town is considering a change that has put a dividing line — literally — between local pickleball and tennis players

The Parks and Recreation commission is considering including both tennis and pickleball lines to the three unfinished tennis courts at Cherry Lawn Park, which currently have temporary hybrid lines. A pickleball court is about one-third the size of a standard tennis court.

Demand for pickleball has skyrocketed in Darien, so much so that the commission recently created a reservation system and fee for the town’s four pickleball courts, now limited to residents and guests only.

Throughout the April 19 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission, both in public comment and the commission’s discussion, local pickleball and tennis players spoke up on behalf of their sports.

Though not in attendance, Board of Finance chairman Jim Palen wrote to the commission in favor of painting “all or at least two” of the tennis courts with pickleball lines, saying that it would be beneficial to take a more flexible, multi-sport approach like the use of turf at Darien High School.

He also said that by adding pickleball lines, the town could generate more revenue through the reservation system.

Resident Sean Shay, in favor of hybrid lines, said there was a “20-to-1” ratio of people playing pickleball to tennis in the park.

“We’re not asking to make these permanent pickleball courts, which we’d like,” Shay said. “We’re just asking to share.”

However, resident and lifelong tennis player Kristen Green said that the lack of tennis players at the Cherry Lawn courts was because the players found them “unusable.”

“It is impossible to play tennis with other lines,” she said. “You just can’t tell what’s in and out, you’re just focused on the lines. It’s really taken away from the sport.”

Anne-Lise Brown, who heads up Darien High School’s tennis teams, wrote to the commission against adding pickleball lines, which she said could affect junior varsity tennis players.

Because there are a limited number of courts, the junior varsity tennis teams often alternate using the Cherry Lawn tennis courts to practice and Weed Beach courts for games. Brown said the teams are unable to practice on private courts because under CIAC rules, the players must play on hard courts and not the clay courts many private clubs use.

Brown told the Darien Times that even playing on the unfinished, temporarily lined courts has been difficult for the students this season.

“They think it's pretty ridiculous, but they’re a resilient crowd,” she said. “We don't really have any other choice. I mean, if we don't practice there, then we don't have a JV team.”

This is not a Darien-exclusive problem, Brown said. Though the governing athletic bodies may not have formal regulations in place for playing on courts with pickleball lines, she said she would not be surprised if they make an official call on hybrid courts by the end of the season.

Brown said she loved pickleball and didn’t want to discourage the sport, however, it should not come at the cost of local tennis courts.

“I'm not just looking to hijack some other basketball court and turn it into a tennis court, you know what I mean?” Brown said. “I just feel like that's kind of what's happening here with pickleball, and maybe the town didn't realize that.”

The extra lines are not the ideal situation for pickleball players or tennis players, commenters from both sides pointed out.

“It’s not optimal to have multiple lines for either group,” selectman Michael Burke said, in attendance as a pickleball player. “I wouldn’t say either are foreclosed from playing because of the shared lines.”

There may be another solution further down the line — building more pickleball courts.

Commission chair Lorene Bora suggested a flat piece of land behind the Weed Beach tennis courts could be suitable to create some new pickleball courts. She said she has reached out to Planning and Zoning director Jeremy Ginsburg to see if it could work.

“I don’t want to put it out there that he’s committing,” she said. “But ... I didn’t get the impression he thought this was overly problematic.”

The cost would likely be more expensive than building the four pickleball courts in Cherry Lawn Park, converted from an old tennis court. Bora and Parks and Recreation director Pamela Gery estimated installing courts from the ground up could cost somewhere in the six figures, something not currently in the department’s budget.

Resident Patrick Hirsch later added that given how quickly residents raised funds for the four courts at Cherry Lawn, residents in town could privately raise the funds for a pickleball facility somewhere in town.

“It sounds like we need it,” he said. “I think probably both sides would support that.”

The Parks and Recreation commission is expected to vote on whether to re-line the courts to accommodate both sports during its next meeting May 17.