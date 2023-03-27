Sorry pickleball players — Darien's courts will be for residents only

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Pickleball enthusiasts who live outside of Darien may have to find a new place to play this spring under the town’s newly approved pickleball court restrictions.

Under the new rules greenlit by the Parks and Recreation commission March 15, the pickleball courts at Cherry Lawn Park will be designated for Darien residents and their guests, with signs set to be posted at the end of April, according to Parks and Recreation Director Pamela Gery.

The courts will also operate partially on a new reservation system beginning the last week of April through Dec. 1, costing $20 per 90-minute slot.

The rules come on the heels of resident complaints about not being able to get a court, which residents partially attribute to non-resident players.

“I agree with what was said out there,” said commission member Chris Taylor. “The tax dollars are out there. This is our Parks and Recreation system, and I do want to prioritize our residents first.”

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in America in recent years, and Darien is no exception to the trend. Cherry Lawn’s four pickleball courts opened in 2021, a town priority fast-tracked to give residents more outdoor activity options during the pandemic.

According to Gery, the reservation slots were designed to consider the most popular times of play, generally in early morning hours and later afternoons into the evening, though an official schedule has not yet been determined.

“A lot of work has gone into the reservation system, based on people’s feedback (about) not getting a court to play on,” she said. “There’s a group of people who love the open play and there’s people that are saying ‘Hey, I got dressed up. I went down to Cherry Lawn and there’s no courts, so wouldn’t it be nice to reserve it? ’ ”

There will still be time made available for general open play, open play for those 65 and older, 90-minute open play and lessons through parks and recreation.

Because Cherry Lawn is a public park, enforcement of the reservation versus open play time will operate largely on the honor system.

New Canaan’s policy was a significant reference point for both commission members and those in the audience. New Canaan restricts courts to residents and accompanying guests only.

“In New Canaan, people kind of know you’re supposed to be a resident to play, so I would never just show up there,” said Susan Marks, a resident in attendance. “Hopefully, people would respect that in Darien.”

The reservation policy is also a way to restrict the number of players coming in from outside Darien.

“To get on the system and make a reservation, you pretty much have to be a resident,” said commission member Susan Daly. “In theory, that will keep it exclusive to the residents that want to use the courts.”

Gery said there may be an occasional conflict between those with reservations and those without, but that she expects people will have enough respect for one another to follow the rules.

She added that the department proposed bringing on a seasonal park monitor who could be posted by the courts at times when conflicts would likely break out.

During public comments, some residents took issue with the amount of time designated for reservations given the more social nature of the game.

“The nature of pickleball is you get better by playing with people you don’t necessarily know, which doesn’t really happen when you have to organize yourself with three other people,” said Selectman Michael Burke, in attendance as a pickleball player. “If you want to really grow the sport and have people get better, there needs to be more open play.”

Former resident Jan Selkowitz, who said he recently moved to Norwalk to downsize after 40 years in town, asked for an option for former Darien residents to still have access.

Audience members also asked about charging for access to the reservation system with an annual fee as opposed to individual reservation fees.

Gery said the schedule may be subject to change after the season depending on how the reservation system is used and what demand looks like.

“It wasn’t an easy process and we understand we’re not going to make everybody happy, but I do think we have to get through one season of this and make changes as we ebb and flow,” she said.

A tentative schedule has been posted to the town website, though a representative from the department said it will likely change before the reservation site is open, based on resident feedback.

The department is also seeking resident feedback on re-lining tennis courts with pickleball lines. A survey will be posted to the department website in the near future.