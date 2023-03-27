Sorry pickleball players — Darien's courts will be for residents only Mollie Hersh March 27, 2023
Robert Plunkett plays pickleball at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Saturday March 22, 2023.
All four pickleball courts are in use at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Saturday March 22, 2023.
People play pickleball at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Saturday March 22, 2023.
Robert Steeves plays with his paddle and ball as he waits for a pickleball court to open at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Saturday March 22, 2023.
Helen Johnson, right, plays pickleball with her friends at Cherry Lawn Park in Darien, Conn., on Saturday March 22, 2023.
DARIEN — Pickleball enthusiasts who live outside of Darien may have to find a new place to play this spring under the town’s newly approved pickleball court restrictions.
Under the new rules greenlit by the Parks and Recreation commission March 15, the pickleball courts at Cherry Lawn Park will be designated for Darien residents and their guests, with signs set to be posted at the end of April, according to Parks and Recreation Director Pamela Gery.