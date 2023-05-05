Darien is now the official owner of Great Island. Here's what you need to know.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — The town of Darien is now the official owner of a 60-acre island worth $85 million.

In March, town officials finalized an agreement to purchase what has been described as one of the most valuable waterfront properties on the East Coast — a that purchase has been over a year in the making. Darien's Representative Town Meeting approved the island's purchase in late June, but the town's ownership was delayed by several months after extended due diligence.

“I want to say to our Darien residents: Congratulations - we did it!" First Selectman Monica McNally said in a statement after the 2 p.m. Friday closing. "When this fabulous property became available, right in our back yard, it became my dream to make owning it a reality for Darien residents. We worked so very hard to make the dream come true, but today is only Chapter One on our road to both preserve and revive Great Island."

Until it is made safely accessible, the the property will only be open to Great Island residents and town personnel, she said.

"We will be careful and deliberate in defining our mission for Great Island," McNally said. "We must have the patience to get acquainted with the island before we make irreversible steps. Today ... Darien became a place for all of us to love just a little bit more.”

McNally thanked town officials and the property's now former owners, the Steinkraus family, for making the town's acquisition possible.

"None of this could have happened without the willingness of the Steinkraus family, Ned, Eric and Philip, who were open to an offer from the Town for their childhood home," she said. "Their family’s legacy with this property will live on forever in Darien’s heart."

The property was sold by realtor Jennifer Leahy, of the firm Douglas Elliman.

“The closing of Great Island is a huge moment in my career, as it is the second highest sale in the history of Connecticut and the highest transaction ever done by a woman," Leahy said. "More so, it is a monumental moment for the Town of Darien who has chosen to preserve this exquisite land."

Here’s what we know so far about Darien's historic acquisition.

What is Great Island?

Great Island was the summer home of William Ziegler in the early 1900s, an industrialist and one of the founders of the Royal Baking Powder Company.

Included as part of the property’s sprawling grounds are nine buildings including the 13,000 square foot mansion, an equestrian facility and panoramic views overlooking Long Island Sound.

Originally packaged as one large property, the island was divided into two parcels — Great Island and the 52-acre Ziegler Farm, still owned by Ziegler’s descendents, the Steinkraus family, and listed for $85 million by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Why did Darien buy Great Island?

When Darien entered negotiations to purchase the island, First Selectman Monica McNally repeatedly emphasized the potential of Great Island as a town asset, particularly as it was one of the largest undeveloped pieces of land in the town.

McNally has also repeatedly said she hoped to protect the island from any substantial development. Several developers were reportedly also interested in the property, though the details are unknown.

“Great Island is a pristine landscape with approximately one and a half miles of coastline in an environmentally sensitive cove on Long Island Sound," McNally said after the purchase was finalized. "With this purchase, we have prioritized the conservation of this magnificent property, saving it forever from intensive development. We have added significant open space for Darien, which is needed more and more as our town enters a new development phase.”

What happens when Darien takes over the island?

Public access to the island was closed off immediately following Dariens’ acquisition. During negotiations, a number of access and environmental issues were discovered that extended the due diligence period by seven months and lowered the initial price.

The island will remain closed off to the public as initial remediation work is completed.

Who is making decisions about Great Island now?

The town is gathering members of the community to form the Great Island Advisory Committee, which will oversee the initial work to repair the island.

McNally described the first phase of development as the “clean slate” phase, handling the basic repairs, environmental remediation, street widening and basic infrastructure needs to make the property safe for residents to access.

"This is prepping the island for the next phase, which is the vision phase," she said after the committee’s approval. "Right now, I think we just want to get people onto the island so they can get a feel of that."

Once the work is completed, the committee’s charter or membership may be changed once discussions can begin on what the island might become. Past suggestions included recreation facilities like an ice rink, a museum, an amphitheater or a nature conservancy.

Committee members include two selectmen, chairs of the Board of Finance and Parks and Recreation Commission, a member of the RTM and four residents.

After a vote, Mark Adiletta, RTM Public Works committee chair, was chosen to represent the RTM on the committee. Applications for resident slots closed May 1.

How much will this cost?

After the extended due diligence, the property’s cost was negotiated down from $103 million to $85 million, largely because of the additional repairs Darien will have to complete now that it is responsible for the land.

Of the $103 million appropriated to cover the island’s purchase, $6.5 million has been approved for repairs and $270,000 in legal fees.

So far the Board of Finance has approved $91.7 million in bonds and bond anticipation notes, which went on sale April 6.

As to the remaining $11 million appropriation, there has been no decision made.

Several members of the RTM finance and budget committee have said they would like the surplus returned to the town and spending decisions to go back through the RTM for approval.