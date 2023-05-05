Darien is now the official owner of Great Island. Here's what you need to know. Mollie Hersh, Staff writer May 5, 2023 Updated: May 5, 2023 4:30 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14
Great Island in Darien, Conn., photographed on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of14
A view of the Ziegler mansion on Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the island to the town, gave a tour.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14
A view of Serenity Show Stable on Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of14
Jennifer Carrs, a trainer at Serenity Show Stable, takes Yo Yo back to his paddock on Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14
Jennifer Carrs, a trainer at Serenity Show Stable, rides Nilla on the grounds at Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of14
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of14
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14
A view of Great Island in Darien, Conn., on Thursday June 29, 2022. Jennifer Leahy, a real estate agent who sold the property to the town, gave a tour of the land.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
14 of14
DARIEN — The town of Darien is now the official owner of a 60-acre island worth $85 million.
In March, town officials finalized an agreement to purchase what has been described as one of the most valuable waterfront properties on the East Coast — a that purchase has been over a year in the making. Darien's Representative Town Meeting approved the island's purchase in late June, but the town's ownership was delayed by several months after
extended due diligence.