Sale of Darien's Noroton Heights Shopping Center paves way for long-anticipated redevelopment Mollie Hersh March 9, 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6
Development is underway at the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center in Darien, Conn. Monday, March 6, 2023. V20 Group purchased the remaining four acres of the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center for mixed-use redevelopment, including retail, apartments and a private preschool.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
Development is underway at the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center in Darien, Conn. Monday, March 6, 2023. V20 Group purchased the remaining four acres of the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center for mixed-use redevelopment, including retail, apartments and a private preschool.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Development is underway at the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center in Darien, Conn. Monday, March 6, 2023. V20 Group purchased the remaining four acres of the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center for mixed-use redevelopment, including retail, apartments and a private preschool.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Development is underway at the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center in Darien, Conn. Monday, March 6, 2023. V20 Group purchased the remaining four acres of the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center for mixed-use redevelopment, including retail, apartments and a private preschool.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
DARIEN — After years of delays, the former Noroton Heights Shopping Center is finally getting a long overdue makeover.
Darien-based real estate development and investment company V20 Group purchased four acres of the former shopping center from its owners, the Palmer family, to finally begin redevelopment on the empty shopping center after years of delays. The deal was finalized on March 1.