DARIEN — Though the company is dissolved and the building set to be torn down, a former Darien restaurant is suing the Noroton Heights Shopping Center for wrongful eviction.

Phil’s Grill LLC, the former owner of the pub-style restaurant Jimmy’s Southside Tavern, filed a lawsuit April 1, 2022, against its former landlord Noroton Heights Shopping Center (NHSC) and Noroton Heights & Company (NHC) for terminating its lease ahead of the shopping center’s planned redevelopment.

Previously known as Phil’s Grill, Jimmy's Southside Tavern was owned by James Calcagnini, who died of ALS in December 2021. Phil’s Grill LLC was dissolved by the state in January after the company failed to file its annual report.

The legal dispute between Jimmy’s Southside Tavern and its landlord stems back to September 2019 after the shopping center filed an eviction action when the restaurant did not vacate its space so the building could be demolished as part of the redevelopment. The courts upheld the eviction in March 2020, and the restaurant was forced to close shortly after.

However, the courts’ decision was reversed in September 2021 after the business owners filed an appeal, ruling that the shopping center owners violated the relocation agreement in the lease.

In this latest lawsuit, Phil’s Grill LLC claimed that the shopping center broke its contract, violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and acted in bad faith.

The lawsuit also accused the shopping center of fraudulent conveyance and violating the Universal Fraudulent Transfer Act, alleging that the overlap in ownership between NHSC and NHC — an entity not involved in the original lawsuit — shielded the shopping center’s assets.

“The creation of NHC and the conveyance of the premises from NHSC to NHC was a willful, wanton and malicious intent to fraudulently divert those assets likely for the purpose of delaying or hindering the collection of any judgment in favor of the plaintiff,” the lawsuit read.

Phil’s Grill LLC is suing for actual damages of more than $15,000, unspecified punitive damages and an order setting aside the transfer of the property from NHSC to NHC.

Attorney Scott DeLaura, representing Phil’s Grill, said “I made a claim for (the set-aside order) so the Noroton Heights Shopping Center does not sell all its assets in the event the plaintiff prevailed in its case in order to avoid its creditors.”

Attorney David Corbett, representing the shopping center, said he believed the fraudulent conveyance claims would likely fail based on a Jan. 11 order and opinion from Superior Court Judge Charles Reed.

In a Jan. 9 memorandum granting discharge of lis pendens — dismissing the public notice that the property was attached to a pending lawsuit — Reed wrote "the plaintiff has not demonstrated probable cause that it will prevail on its claims that the defendant fraudulently conveyed the subject property."

Though the restaurant’s lease was valid through September 2020, under the relocation clause in the lease, the landlord could provide notice to vacate the premises and require it to occupy a substitute location.

According to court documents, NHSC secretary and treasurer James Palmer mailed a notice to vacate the premises in April 2018, which Calcagnini testified that he never received. Nearly 15 months later, Palmer approached Calcagnini with a letter that stated Calcagnini waived relocation rights by not responding to the 2018 notice.

“That was Mr. Calcagnini’s testimony (that he did not receive the notice) and I believe that to be true,” DeLaura said.

In its 2021 reversal, the appellate court ruled that the trial court had misinterpreted the relocation clause in the lease and sided instead with the restaurant.

Corbett said the claim that the shopping center breached its contract was, in his opinion, "legally insufficient."

"Bottom line is my client, they were trying to work with Phil's Grill, and everything they tried didn't work," he said.

The Noroton Heights Shopping Center attempted to appeal the 2021 decision, but was denied by the state Supreme Court.

After being delayed by the pandemic, the shopping center’s redevelopment was given the green light to move forward in March 2022 by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Should Phil’s Grill LLC win its case, DeLaura said the probate court and Calcagnini’s estate would determine who gets the money.

A trial date has not been set.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the headline.