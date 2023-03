DARIEN — The town of Darien is considering adding cameras with license plate readers to public roads in an effort to reduce crime in town.

The Darien Police Commission kicked off a conversation in late February abou expanding beyond its one mobile reader. Commissioner Brent Hayes brought up the idea as a potential way to help with investigations.

Stolen vehicles have been a problem in Darien, with 34 motor vehicle thefts reported in 2022, mostly of unlocked cars. Vehicle thefts spiked during the pandemic, with over 100 cars stolen in 2020 and 2021 combined.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police Department, nine stolen vehicles have been reported in town since the beginning of the year. There have also been several crimes in which a stolen vehicle was involved, including one car theft in Darien that led officers to a different stolen vehicle originally from Wethersfield.

Police chief Donald Anderson said there was “no doubt” that license plate readers help in investigations.

“We have had many investigations here in Darien assisted by license plate readers, either our own mobile license plate reader or license plate readers from adjoining towns would give us the information that we need,” he said.

Cameras equipped with license plate readers and other surveillance systems are already in place in communities across the state, including neighboring Stamford and New Canaan.

Former New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski — now Darien Public Schools’ director of security — cited growing concerns over stolen vehicles as the motivation behind agreeing to install 10 cameras in November.

On the commission’s request, representatives from Flock Safety — the company behind New Canaan’s cameras — presented an overview of their license plate camera services and potential uses during the commission’s March 9 meeting.

Flock Safety cameras are motion activated and can identify the license plate, vehicle model, color and other identifiable markers such as bumper stickers, essentially what an officer would see from a car on the side of the road.

The cameras can then identify whether the license plate exists in the National Crime Information Center or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children databases and alert officers within 15 minutes of a suspicious vehicle’s location.

Flock cameras operate on an annual lease. Stationary cameras would cost $3,000 per camera annually, not including the one-time installation fee, which can range from $350 to $700 depending on where it is being installed. Flex-use cameras would cost $3,500 per camera. Those don't include an installation fee, as the department is responsible for installing those.

First Selectman Monica McNally expressed some concern over whether the faces of pedestrians or drivers caught on camera would be identified.

Flock Safety representatives said the cameras are not equipped with facial recognition technology and are generally positioned to only capture vehicles.

“Flock Safety is delivering unbiased vehicle information to the police department, the rear of the vehicle,” said territory sales manager Craig Lynch. “You don’t know who’s in that car. All you know is ‘I’m looking for a vehicle of this type’ or if it’s an NCIC hit, missing person, ‘Hey, this is the vehicle that we’re looking for.’ ”

Flock Safety cameras also have a 30-day retention policy that will automatically delete data unless the department indicates the information is being used for an active investigation.

The American Civil Liberties Union has previously spoken out against license plate readers for infringing on personal privacy, issuing a 2019 report that revealed eight Connecticut law enforcement agencies assisting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in tracking residents using daily license plate readers.

Though Anderson said he was not against the technology, he acknowledged that “there (are) some factions that would say this is Big Brother-ish.”