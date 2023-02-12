Darien robotics program travel funding cut; students, staff say 'we'll make it work, I suppose.' Mollie Hersh Feb. 12, 2023
Owen Miller, a member of the Darien High School robotics club, DART (Darien Advanced Robotics Team), in foreground and teammate Josue Balcarcel, compete in the Norwalk Havoc Robot League battle bot competition in Norwalk, Conn., on Saturday January 28, 2023.
Owen Miller, a member of the Darien High School robotics club, DART (Darien Advanced Robotics Team), gets ready to compete in the Norwalk Havoc Robot League battle bot competition in Norwalk, Conn., on Saturday January 28, 2023.
Darien High School robotics team members pose with their bot Melvin and cake for member Mirabel Chin's (left) birthday.
Rick the Brick and Spinner Thingy in front of their team posters, drawn by students
Mirabel Chin slices cake for members of the Darien High School robotics club teammates after celebrating her 18th birthday.
Mirabel Chin passes out birthday cake to members of the Darien High School robotics club as they prepare their battlebots for the Norwalk Havoc Robotics League competition
NORWALK — The January “New Year New Bots” competition in Norwalk was a culmination of weeks of work — a chance for the new Darien High School robotics club to showcase its hard work designing original
bots and to face off against college students and professional battlebot competitors.
In a way, last year's Norwalk Havoc Robotics League competition was the beginning of the Darien club. Club president Owen Miller created the high school robotics club last year after attending Norwalk's competition on his own.