Darien robotics program travel funding cut; students, staff say 'we'll make it work, I suppose.'

NORWALK — The January “New Year New Bots” competition in Norwalk was a culmination of weeks of work — a chance for the new Darien High School robotics club to showcase its hard work designing original bots and to face off against college students and professional battlebot competitors.

In a way, last year's Norwalk Havoc Robotics League competition was the beginning of the Darien club. Club president Owen Miller created the high school robotics club last year after attending Norwalk's competition on his own.

“They have people from all over the world coming to the championships,” the high school senior said. “I knew I needed to find a teacher, and I got some friends together, and we started working on what we should do. Now we're here and we're growing and learning.”

Now, the students are worried that their young club may not have as many opportunities to attend competitions like this as the Darien Board of Education has decided to cut the district’s robotics budget.

For the past two years, the district’s K-12 robotics programs have been funded by a grant from the Darien Foundation. That money disappears at the end of the school year. The Board of Education has voiced concerns about the high cost of the program — now that it has to foot the $77,000 proposed robotics budget for the 2023-24 school year.

A revised budget presented to the board at the end of January cut all costs for robotics field trips and competition fees. The board is expected to vote on the revised budget Feb. 14.

The potential funding loss has put people like club advisor and tech education teacher Greg Darin in an uncertain position going into the next year.

“We'll make it work, I suppose,” Darin said. “We might have to make limitations here or there, as needed. I don't know, that's kind of a wait-and-see type of scenario.”

For students like senior Joey Kieran-Mendez, funding for STEM and “underrated programs” like robotics directly affect their career aspirations and opportunities as they apply for colleges.

“We had to learn circuits and how to weld and plasma cutting — things we've never done before, things that would be impossible without funding,” she said. “It's really important that the robotics team and STEM majors in general don't get cut with funding, or else things like this could never happen.”

Younger club members like junior Fini Perfumo said they are feeling pressure from the potential cuts at the worst possible time.

“Junior year is already supposed to be the hardest year, and senior year with college applications,” she said. “Now you have to figure out how you're going to keep the club going next year.”

Members of the team took their concerns directly to the Board of Education, voicing their support of robotics funding during the board’s Jan. 17 meeting.

Norwalk Havoc Robotics League organizer Michael Kane, who also spoke at the school board meeting, said he was surprised to see the students approach the podium, Miller even sporting an NHRL t-shirt as he defended his club.

“There are all these issues outstanding on the school budget, which is fairly controversial,” Kane said. “No one else showed up except the robotics program. That, to me, was a demonstration of sort of how strongly the students feel about the importance of making sure this program is funded.”

Competitions are a key part of the robotics experience, a chance for students to win scholarships, meet with other engineers and see first-hand how their creations hold up in the real world, whether successful or not, organizers said.

Though Miller and his team lost their first fight against professional competitor Evan Arias, sparks were flying less than 20 minutes later as Miller and the rest of his team began repairing their bot Rick the Brick for a second battle.

Larry Chapman, another tech ed teacher and club advisor at Darien, said the post-battle trial-and-error work, even after a tough loss, is “the best kind of learning anybody can do because if they can do this, they can work on anything.”

Not all of the students in the club are future engineers. Up until two weeks ago, senior Mirabel Chin had never touched a power tool, much less had any experience in robotics.

“I just wanted to try something new,” she said. “We're all kind of making it up as we go, so it's nice knowing that not everybody's lightyears ahead. There's still people who are with you along the way.”

Though they’re competing as four separate teams, all of the students worked as a united front in Norwalk, whether leaning over each other's shoulders offering technical advice or rushing down to the competition ring to cheer on their classmates.

Watching his students at work, Chapman said he wished the Board of Education could see the kids in action as they prepared their bots for competition.

“I’ve never had more fun teaching kids because they're more excited than I am, which has never been the case,” Chapman said. “Look at their bots. Everything about that screams creativity, and I think as we do this longer and longer, I think they're going to get really competitive.”