Darien High School alum uses 'therapeutic' art to help students recover from 'trying year' with 3 deaths
Mollie Hersh, Staff Writer
DARIEN — A Darien High School alumna is giving back to the community by donating a special piece of art, inspired by and painted with the students.
Katie Southworth, who graduated from Darien High School in 2012, returned to share her message of mental wellness through art with students and her hometown after some difficult and tragic years.