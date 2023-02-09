Skip to main content
In Photos: The Blues and Beyond show Darien High kids a link between book history and living music

Tyler Sizemore

The band speaks about the Black Codes during "The Blues and Beyond" interactive concert at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The two-day Black History Month program teaches the story of African Americans from West Africa to present-day through music, narration, video, and photos.
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media

DARIEN – For two days, students at Darien High School were able to put a voice — and music — to their history lessons with a visit from The Blues and Beyond, a music and history program that teaches the story of African Americans from West Africa to the present day through music, narration, video and photographs.

All 11th graders were invited to the workshop, which supplements the 11th grade history curriculum using music from Reconstruction to New Orleans and the birth of jazz through the Harlem Renaissance. The invitation was also extended to ninth to 12th grade music students. Discussion included information on how historical music influences the music of today and have a chance to write their own piece.

Explained TBB founder, Eric Finland, “Having the students write their own song with the theme of social justice brings out many of the important social emotional learning aspects of education.”  

On Friday, Greenwich students will get their chance to enjoy The Blues and Beyond's program for younger students. Children at Cos Cob School will learn about the history and music of America starting with field hollers, gospel, the blues, rock 'n' roll, and all the way to hip hop.

 

 

 

Tyler Sizemore