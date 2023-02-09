In Photos: The Blues and Beyond show Darien High kids a link between book history and living music Tyler Sizemore Feb. 9, 2023
The band speaks about the Black Codes during "The Blues and Beyond" interactive concert at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The two-day Black History Month program teaches the story of African Americans from West Africa to present-day through music, narration, video, and photos.
DARIEN – For two days, students at Darien High School were able to put a voice — and music — to their history lessons with a visit from The Blues and Beyond, a music and history program that teaches the story of African Americans from West Africa to the present day through music, narration, video and photographs.
All 11th graders were invited to the workshop, which supplements the 11th grade history curriculum using music from Reconstruction to New Orleans and the birth of jazz through the Harlem Renaissance. The invitation was also extended to ninth to 12th grade music students. Discussion included information on how historical music influences the music of today and have a chance to write their own piece.
Written By
Tyler Sizemore