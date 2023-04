DARIEN — After finalizing the $85 million purchase of Great Island, town officials and residents are now taking the next steps to determine what repairs the property needs and how to pay for them.

One of the first things Darien officials will have to do once the town takes ownership in May is make the island — a 60-acre property touted as one of the largest private parcels of waterfront land in the region — safe and accessible for residents.

During its April 3 meeting, the Board of Selectmen approved the charter for the Great Island Advisory Committee, a body to oversee the first phase of work on the island.

The committee will be responsible for overseeing work, such as environmental remediation, widening access roads, establishing initial parking areas, determining property hours, and creating required signage.

First Selectman Monica McNally made it clear that this first phase was not about any future projects like the ice rinks or nature preserves some residents have suggested, but instead to create a "clean slate."

"This is prepping the island for the next phase, which is the vision phase," she said. "Right now, I think we just want to get people onto the island so they can get a feel of that."

The committee will include nine people — four town residents appointed by the Board of Selectmen, two Selectmen, the moderator of the RTM and the chairs of the Board of Finance and Parks and Recreation Commission.

Under the charter, the committee’s first duties will include interviewing and recommending consultants, creating infrastructure plans and associated budget requests and submitting applications to town, state or federal authorities as needed.

The committee will meet with the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance on a monthly basis for updates on the work.

McNally said more specifics about the environmental and access issues left vague during negotiations will emerge over the course of future committee discussions.

The four resident spots available — bumped up from the originally proposed three — are already in high demand, with several selectmen citing a high volume of calls and emails about the application process.

The board is seeking applicants with experience in environmental work and infrastructure, though they expect the charter and committee membership to evolve over time as the project moves forward and the second phase for development gets closer.

"Give us a few months to think about it as this first phase unfolds," Selectman Jon Zagrodzky said. "When we come out of that work, we’ll have a much clearer vision about how the committee should be formed to achieve those longer term objectives."

McNally asked that residents be patient and keep their ideas for the vision plan in mind once the island is ready for that kind of work.

"I have some great ideas for ways that the community will be able to present those to us," she said. "The island is going to be there for a really long time, so I don’t feel the need to rush into that. But I do feel the need to get the island prepped so people can step on."

Paying the bill

The other matter at hand is paying for the property, one of the most expensive private home purchases in New England.

At first glance, $85 million is a significant drop from the $103 million Darien originally committed to spending, but there is more behind the actual price the town will be paying.

So far, Great Island has incurred $270,000 for services related to the acquisition process including legal fees and appraisals.

The price drop also comes in exchange for the amount of work Darien will have to put into fixing the island.

Finance director Jennifer Charneski estimated $6.5 million for the land’s site preparation, repairs and installations, parking and access improvements, engineering consulting fees and contingencies.

"This is an estimate of what we think we will spend in the next year before we go out to bond again," she said.

The Board of Finance approved $91.7 million of the $103 million bonds authorized by the town for Great Island, split between $42.7 million in town bonds and $49 million in bond anticipation notes.

By using short-term notes, there is more flexibility to determine the uses for Great Island — whether taxable or not — before they mature in the next year.

Bonds and notes went on sale April 6. Notes will mature April 25 of next year, and bonds will mature on April 15th of each year from 2026 until 2053.

Several members of the Representative Town Meeting expressed frustration that the RTM has been left out of the conversation following Great Island and the remaining $11 million surplus of the $103 million the town was authorized to bond.

During an RTM Rules committee meeting April 3, RTM Finance and Budget committee chairman Jack Davis took issue with the Board of Finance chairman Jim Palen over the town not rescinding the remaining surplus that had not been bonded and therefore not going back through the RTM regarding property remediation.

Davis brought up the issue again two days later during an RTM Finance and Budget committee meeting, criticizing Palen for not disclosing an executive session discussion about Great Island that took place the night after the rules committee meeting.

“It’s really hard to question why people are questioning your transparency when you can’t even add that we’re having the executive session tomorrow. I mean, in all reality, it’s not good teamwork,” he said.

Davis later clarified that this was not an issue with what the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance were spending the money on, but more about process and procedure.

“There’s a lot of things that people haven’t realized that the RTM can, and if this behavior continues, will do,” he said.