Darien Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary, yearbooks on display and other community news

Aquarion Water Company is reminding customers that the mandatory 2023 sprinkler irrigation schedule is in effect until Oct. 31 for customers in Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Newtown, Stamford and Westport.

The schedule helps to conserve water supplies by reducing overwatering of lawns and gardens through a maximum two days per week schedule. It also helps ensure local water supplies remain sufficient for critical needs such as human consumption and fire protection.

Since its launch, the sprinkler irrigation schedule has helped save more than two billion gallons of water, which has helped towns avoid a complete ban on outdoor water use during dry summer months. Under the irrigation schedule, Aquarion expects to save millions of gallons of water, the company said.

The restrictions are in place for homes and businesses with automatic sprinkler irrigation systems. Customers may continue to water by hand or use drip irrigation or soaker hoses at any time.

The permanent, twice-weekly irrigation schedule follows these requirements: If the last digit of an address number is even — 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 — water only on Sunday and Wednesday between midnight and 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. to midnight. if the last digit of an address is odd — 1,3,5,7 or 9 — water Saturday and Tuesday between midnight and 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and midnight. If there is no address number, water Sunday and Wednesday between midnight and 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. and midnight.

Some residents may qualify for a variance from the schedule. If customers, for example, have installed new plantings or sod in the spring, they would be allowed to water more frequently to help get plants established.

More information about the irrigation schedule or landscaping and gardening with less water is available at www.aquarionwater.com/watering.

DCA annual meeting set

The Darien Community Association will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 23 at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road.

The featured guest speaker is Alex Eblen, senior specialist and vice president of Sotheby's.

In anticipation of one of the most exciting auctions that Sotheby’s has mounted in years, Eblen will explain the world of auctions and provide an insider’s view of what it is like to consign, bid and purchase, according to a news release from the DCA.

Eblen's specialty is colored gems — including rubies, emeralds, sapphires and diamonds — which will be featured in the June 8 Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction.

The presentation will be preceded by several minutes of DCA business, including a vote on the proposed board of directors slate for 2023-24.

The 5:30 p.m. start time includes a reception with wine and light bites. The program is expected to begin at 6:15 p.m. and is free to DCA members or $25 for the general public.

For information, call 203-655-9050, email info@dariendca.org or visit dariendca.org.

A half-century of yearbooks on display

The Museum of Darien Interns Showcase this year highlights a nostalgic collection — 50-plus years of Darien High School yearbooks.

The "Darien in Yearbooks" collection is available for viewing at the museum from noon to 3 p.m. May 21 and 3 to 6 p.m. May 22. Admission to the museum, 45 Old King's Highway, and exhibit is $5.

For more information, visit museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233.

Darien Foundation celebrates silver anniversary

The Darien Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a year-long campaign to continue providing grants that benefit youth, public safety and the quality of life in Darien.

The Darien Foundation has provided nearly $6 million in grants since it was founded in June 1998. The funds have helped support technology and capital initiatives that create opportunity for youth, support the town’s safety and security and enhance the overall quality of life in Darien.

Projects supported by Darien Foundation grants have included the Darien Heritage Trail of historic sites, the DCA Bird Sanctuary, the online catalog and website for the Darien Library and recent initiatives for the Darien Police Department, Darien Fire Department, and EMS — Post 53.

Starting this month, The Darien Foundation will begin a 25th year celebration which will continue through June 30, 2024. The organization is recognizing this milestone as a celebration of the Darien community as a whole.

“As the community of Darien has grown over the past 25 years, we’ve evolved to support its ever-changing needs,” said Ward Glassmeyer, chairman of the board of directors in a news release. “We were created by Darien residents, who continue to shape how we operate based on the needs of the community. Our original focus was on technology-based initiatives, and innovation remains a strong guiding principle. We’re proud to have broadened our efforts to support a wider range of projects and to make Darien a better place to live.”

The organization’s current annual appeal, Darien Forward, continues through June 30 with a theme looking ahead to further innovations and improvements. The Darien Foundation is also recognizing its anniversary with a 25th Anniversary pledge option, inviting donors to contribute $5,000 a year over five years for $25,000 in total. The organization led a similar effort for its 20th anniversary.

So far this year, the Darien Foundation has awarded $431,000 in grants. These include $124,000 for the Darien Police Department, $100,000 for the Darien Fire Department, $100,000 for the Tiny Miracles Foundation, $72,500 for DAF Media and $36,000 for Darien Parks and Recreation.