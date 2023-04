This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien officials are planning restoration work in four local cemeteries with a grant from the state government.

Darien was one of 41 municipalities to receive $5,000 from Connecticut’s Neglected Cemetery Account Grant Program aimed at restoring and maintaining memorial stones.

The grant will cover work in four Darien cemeteries: Andrews Cemetery, Waterbury Cemetery No. 2 and Bates cemeteries Nos. 1 and 2.

Funding, divided equally into $1,250 for each cemetery, will go toward repairing and resetting headstones, repairing walls, clearing out weeds and fallen branches and mowing the grounds.

Town administrator Kate Buch said the cemeteries were selected in consultation with Director of Public Works Ed Gentile.

“They all sort of always need some sort of attention,” Buch said. “We try and spread it around.”

At Bates No. 1, several of the 153 headstones dating back to the early 1800s need to be righted, leaning into the ground or toppled entirely. In the smaller Waterbury cemetery, a tree had fallen over next to some of the stones.

During the April 10 Monuments and Ceremonies commission meeting, member Rob Hulick said he planned to visit all four locations to get a better idea of each cemetery’s needs and scope out priorities since the grant is a reimbursement award.

This is the third time Darien has received the grant; it also received the funds in 2020 and 2017. The 2020 grant funded refurbishments at the Leeds, Noroton River and Slawson cemeteries.

“It helps offset the cost of doing that work, so we appreciate the state’s help,” Buch said.