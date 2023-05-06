Darien residents hoped Eversource's tree giveaway would make up for its recent clearcutting. It didn't. Mollie Hersh, Staff writer May 6, 2023
The Costanzo family's pink dogwood from the Arbor Day giveaway pictured in front of the new plants on Little Brook Road.
Little Brook Road in Darien, pictured May 2, 2023. Eversource is replanting smaller trees along the road as part of an agreement with Darien after the utility company took down 62 trees in March.
Mollie Hersh / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Metro-North train passes along Little Brook Road in Darien. Eversource is replanting smaller trees along the road as part of an agreement with Darien after the utility company took down 62 trees in March.
Mollie Hersh / Hearst Connecticut Media
Mollie Hersh / Hearst Connecticut Media
DARIEN — Darien residents arrived on a rainy Saturday morning for a free tree from Eversource, only for some to find themselves disappointed by what they called a seemingly hollow gesture to recover public goodwill after significant tree removal in their neighborhood.
They expected trees big enough to
replace some of what they lost in the clear cutting, they said. What they got was something entirely different.