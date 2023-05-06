Darien residents hoped Eversource's tree giveaway would make up for its recent clearcutting. It didn't.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien residents arrived on a rainy Saturday morning for a free tree from Eversource, only for some to find themselves disappointed by what they called a seemingly hollow gesture to recover public goodwill after significant tree removal in their neighborhood.

They expected trees big enough to replace some of what they lost in the clear cutting, they said. What they got was something entirely different.

In a press release posted April 21, town officials announced they had secured 400 trees from the utility company in addition to those currently being replanted after clear cutting trees on town property. The trees would be handed out on Arbor Day with residents in affected areas given first dibs.

Relations between Eversource and residents had soured after the company said it would be cutting trees in the area. The announcement spawned extensive protests, negotiations and an agreement to remove 62 mature trees along Little Brook Road in exchange for replanting.

“This had been an idea that was kicked around at the beginning of the Little Brook situation,” said First Selectman Monica McNally. “It was a mutual agreement that was dormant, and we brought it to life this spring.”

"In honor of Arbor Day, and at the request of the town, we were happy to donate 400 2- to 4-year-old trees and shrubs to the town of Darien,” said Eversource spokesperson Jamie Ratliff. “With trees being the number one cause of power outages, especially in storms, we’re always mindful of planting the right tree in the right place, and we encourage our customers to do the same.”

Volunteers including town employees, the Green Team and local Scouts handed out 399 trees to Darien residents in the rain. The final tree was awarded to young Scout Nick Saba at a Scouting ceremony the next day.

Little Brook Road resident Allie Costanzo said she was initially excited to hear about the giveaway. She said several residents had even borrowed trucks expecting to bring home a several-foot-tall tree.

The pink dogwood planting her family received was small enough to fit in their car’s cup holder.

“What are we going to do with this twig?” Costanzo asked. “It would be a drop in the bucket in 20 years. We're so far away from it making any sort of sizable difference.”

Looking at her own tree, damaged slightly in transit and standing about a foot tall with the pot included, Little Brook Road resident Maureen Poli compared it to little plants given away to school kids.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be big, but I was hoping it was bigger than that,” she said.

McNally said she had requested more trees native to the area, and was provided a list of options available due to high demand from nurseries on the holiday. She also said she had expected the trees to be “closer to three feet.”

Pollinator Pathways member Deepika Saksena called the tree giveaway “greenwashing” — trying to equate 400 saplings to the dozens of cut down trees that provided habitats for local wildlife and shade from rising temperatures, among other benefits.

Given the size of the saplings, Saksena said she wasn’t sure how many of the 400 would actually survive, given the size and crucial care young trees need for the first two years they've been transplanted.

“You're doing this on Arbor Day of all the days when you're embracing the trees, yet you're the ones clear cutting these trees,” she said. “So what are you celebrating?”

Under the town’s agreement with Eversource, dozens of trees were removed in March and are now being replaced by a row of young evergreen shrubs.

Costanzo said without the trees, it felt like she lived in a railyard. There was a two-week period in March, she said, where the rails were being replaced, but there was no barrier for the noise.

“It kept my kids up at night,” she said. “When you were playing in the little cul de sac circle, you would just smell this chemical, rubbery smell because now there's no buffer.”

Resident Tony Budd, whose front yard faces the railroad tracks, said everyday noise has increased without the trees to buffer the trains that come by regularly, calling the situation a “bummer all around.”

Maureen and Dick Poli said they felt sorry for a pair of new homeowners down the street from them who returned home from a trip to find their yard completely devoid of trees.

While not pretty to look at, some residents say the shrubs are better than no replanting at all.

The Polis commended McNally for getting the company to do “more than they ever wanted to do.”

“There are neighbors or people who aren't happy with the planting — it should have been more — and then there are us who feel like this is more than we ever expected,” Dick Poli said. “It's forced Eversource to spend money, and they've spent quite a bit of money.”

Costanzo said she sometimes sees McNally drive by to check on Little Brook Road’s progress.

“I think she genuinely cares about everything that happened at Little Brook,” she said. “My husband caught her driving down Little Brook Road just to look and just to make sure. She asked my husband when she sees him, ‘Are they working at an acceptable pace? Are they doing what they’re supposed to do?’”

Replanting is still underway, which Eversource has until June 1 to complete. Until then, residents said they are making the best of what they can.

Costanzo’s husband ordered a matching pink dogwood sapling on Amazon — he found local nurseries didn’t carry dogwoods that small — so their daughters could both plant trees.

“It's still sitting on our counter, because we haven’t figured that out yet,” she said. “But it'll go in the yard somewhere, and it'll look really nice.”