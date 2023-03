DARIEN — Darien could have an independent fire commission and a full-time emergency management director if town officials put in place recommendations from a private consulting and training firm.

In January, the Center for Public Safety Management released a comprehensive report outlining all emergency services in Darien and recommendations to improve training and oversight.

The report provided 18 total recommendations, several of which are being considered within town budget discussions, including a full-time emergency management director position and a full-time assistant fire marshal.

One of the suggestions discussed during the Board of Selectmen’s March 6 meeting was an independent commission to oversee the town’s three volunteer fire departments, a body that could weigh in on future emergency service changes.

The town does not have any independent oversight of the fire departments, which is currently overseen by a commission of three members from each of the three departments, Darien, Noroton and Noroton Heights.

Town administrator Kate Buch said there was a need for independent oversight given that the commission receives a collective budget of nearly $900,000 from the town along with large capital investments.

“The town bears the risk, but has little to no control over whether or not the appropriate training, testing, maintenance is taking place that would help mitigate the risk the town bears,” she said.

An independent town commission, Buch said, would likely take off some of the oversight burden from the current commission, providing administrative support and other non-fire related assistance for the departments.

“You wouldn’t be putting three active duty police officers on the police commission to oversee the police department,” Buch said. “You have independent people who bring in expertise from other areas.”

She also said an independent commission would ensure departments are following the rules, citing an instance where a department put out two equipment bids instead of going through the town for funding.

Selectman Michael Burke suggested staggered seats for the proposed town commission, which Buch agreed with.

Selectman Sarah Neuman also recommended adding a member of each department as well as someone from the Board of Finance or Selectmen as ex-officio members.

Before making any decisions, First Selectmen Monica McNally recommended the board take a step back and consider more fire commission examples, particularly in communities with volunteer fire departments to “see where we should be focusing before we start the numbers and the terms.”

“Getting our arms around what we’re trying to accomplish here, I think, is maybe the best place to start,” she said.