A Darien neighborhood finally has a solution to its flooding problem

DARIEN — Residents on Salt Box Lane and surrounding streets finally know why their homes flooded so badly during past violent storms — and what the town plans to do to protect their homes in the future.

During storms Elsa and Ida in 2021, several Darien neighborhoods including Salt Box Lane experienced extreme flooding despite not falling within the town’s 100-year flood zone.

The culprit? An outdated system of mismatched pipes, according to a report by Tighe & Bond principal engineer Joseph Canas based on a year and nine months of observations and studies into and under Salt Box Lane and it's surrounding streets.

Replacement in Salt Box Lane alone is expected to cost $6.76 million. The Public Works department is still working on a similar study in the Tilly Pond area for similar flooding issues.

What was supposed to be a "straightforward" study drew out longer than expected as it became clear the piping system had to accommodate more frequent and intense storms, said Public Works director Ed Gentile, something the system was clearly not prepared for given the damage in 2021.

"We have done a lot of work on this, particularly because of what had happened and the work that's going to be needed to help alleviate some flooding to a point where I'm comfortable saying that we have a good project, and I think we do." he said.

According to Tighe & Bond’s research and digital models, presented to the town this week, Salt Box Lane’s existing pipe system could only withstand a two-year storm event — approximately 3.5 inches of rainfall in 24 hours — without flooding, under current forecasts.

Many of the pipes under the area were not sized correctly, creating multiple choke points throughout the neighborhood where water should have flowed down Salt Box Lane, Seagate Road and eventually out to Holly Pond, the report shows.

Pipes are supposed to grow in size as water flows down, but in some instances, the pipes would connect to smaller segments — like a 36-inch pipe feeding into a 12-inch pipe behind the Noroton Presbyterian Church.

After running through several options, Canas presented a new system to expand the capacity and improve water flow in the Salt Box Lane area that would increase all pipe sizes, accommodate the area's topography and remove the choke points.

Under the new design, the pipe that runs from Salt Box Lane to Seagate Road will be replaced by a significantly larger 3-foot by 5-foot box culvert instead of the existing 30- to 36-inch pipes currently in place. All other pipes will be expanded to between 18 and 48 feet in width directing everything toward Holly Pond.

According to Tighe & Bond’s models, the new system would prevent flooding in a 50-year storm similar to Elsa, which would drop 7.4 inches of rain in a 24-hour period and has a 2 percent chance of occurring within a year.

Under 100-year storm conditions — 8.3 inches of rain in 24 hours — there would be some flooding but no homes would be directly damaged by the water, the report predicted.

Gentile said he personally requested testing the proposed system against the 100 year storm because he said his priority was ensuring no homes were damaged should another Elsa-scale storm hit Darien.

Canas warned that the upgraded system would not stop all flooding in the area should a larger storm — like Ida — hit Darien with another 9 inches of rainfall in a seven-hour period, but the improvements would help.

“There could potentially be a storm event that exceeds the capacity of the system,” Canas said. “We reduce the frequency and the severity and the duration of the flooding so when the system does back up, those flood waters will recede a lot more quickly.”

Other improvements include replacing the outfall at Holly Pond, replacing older catch basins and adding more catch basins to roadways.

The system, as proposed by Tighe & Bond, would not be in place for nearly three years between approvals, permits and 12 months for installation excluding winter, officials said, though Gentile said “if we can get it done quicker and sooner, we will.”

“We do have the funds ready to get the design started,” Gentile said. “Once I speak with the First Selectman after this meeting and she tells me to go ahead, I will move forward.”

However, members of the Board of Selectmen warned during their Monday night meeting that they were not ready to OK the proposed system as immediately as the presentation and Gentile seemed to suggest.

Selectman Jon Zagrodzky, who attended the presentation, said the board needed a "holistic" view of all the recommendations and all the costs to decide what was best for the town, something he said the board was not in a position to do yet.

"It felt like this was all approved and moving forward," Zagrodzky said. "We're going to move as quickly as possible, but this has got to go through all the normal channels — Board of Finance, RTM approval, bonding. We have to get all our ducks in a row to make this happen."

While the new system is promising, some residents said they are still nervous about what could happen in those three years.

Resident Cynthia Ferreira, whose home on Thomasina Lane was badly damaged in the flooding two years ago, said she was “encouraged” by the town’s study and plan. However, the timeframe was still concerning.

“It scares me because I want to stay here, but I’m not sure what to do,” she said. “I feel trapped.”