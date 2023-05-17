A Darien neighborhood finally has a solution to its flooding problem Mollie Hersh, Staff writer May 17, 2023
A view of a drainage grate on Seagate Road in Darien, Conn., on Friday May 12, 2023. Darien conducted a drainage study on the Salt Box Lane neighborhood for flood risk covering it and neighboring streets like Coachlamp Lane, Gardiner Sreett, Thomasina Lane, parts of Seagate Road and into Holly Pond.
DARIEN — Residents on Salt Box Lane and surrounding streets finally know why their homes flooded so badly during past violent storms — and what the town plans to do to protect their homes in the future.
During
storms Elsa and Ida in 2021, several Darien neighborhoods including Salt Box Lane experienced extreme flooding despite not falling within the town’s 100-year flood zone.