The Museum of Darien is holding its annual spring fundraiser in June featuring paintings of doors in Darien by artist Kate Muir and community members.

"Doors of Darien" is designed to celebrate the town's history and raise money for the museum.

Residents are invited to create a painting of their favorite Darien door with one of the museum's art kits, now available at $20 each or six kits for $100. Finished artwork must be returned to the museum by May 24 to be put on display and sold at the fundraiser. Art kits consist of two canvases, paint and brushes.

They are available at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Interested residents can also purchase art kits and tickets to "Doors of Darien" at museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233 for more information.

The fundraiser is set for 7 to 10 p.m. June 3 at the museum, 45 Old Kings Highway, with catering by Carolyn's Absolutely Fabulous Events and music by Butch Taylor and Scott Lebish. Tickets are $75.

The museum is holding a free Kids' Award Night from 5 to 7 p.m. June 2 to honor youth participating in the "Doors of Darien" challenge and their families. Prizes will be awarded at 6 p.m.

New East Coast Contemporary Ballet show

The Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road behind Town Hall, is hosting "Can You See the Music?" an all-new varied program from East Coast Contemporary Ballet.

The evening of dance features classical and contemporary music accompanying a medley of brand-new works by choreographers Claire Mazza, David Fernandez and Alejandro Ulloa. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. May 12 and 13 in the DAC Weatherstone Studio.

Tickets for "Can You See the Music?" are $35 are available at darienarts.org. Darien Arts Center students may attend the performance for a discounted rate of $20. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

Community Fund volunteers honored

The Community Fund of Darien held its 44th annual Volunteer Celebration recently, honoring more than 86 Darien volunteers from 18 local nonprofit organizations.

The fund honored its volunteers "who have generously contributed their time and talent to make a difference," according to a news release about the event. Honorees, who must be Darien residents, were awarded in the following categories by their organizations: Outstanding Adult Volunteer (19 to 64 years), Outstanding Emerging Volunteer (18 years and younger), Outstanding Volunteer Duo and Outstanding Volunteer Team.

The event was sponsored by Brown Harris Stevens, Cross Private Client Insurance, and the Darien Community Association.

Below are the honorees in each category.

Outstanding Adult Volunteer: Carolyn Cavolo, Darien Arts Center; Erin Eblen, The Tiny Miracles Foundation; Sharon Foster Schoen and Jen Hyde, The Den for Grieving Kids; Armel Jacobs and Diane Urban, Coalition of Families for Inclusion; Rosemary Jordan, At Home In Darien; Erin Lumpkin, The Darien YMCA; Michelle Maschoff, Person to Person; Maeve McGovern and Dave Miller, The Mather Homestead; Rob Minicucci, Domus Kids; John O’Brien, The Darien Land Trust; Robert Pascal, The Museum of Darien; Andrew Schau, Building One Community; Vibha Singh, Family Centers; Anne Thomas, A Better Chance; Vail Weymann Vasisht, The Darien Foundation and Li Yang, Darien Book Aid.



Outstanding Emerging Volunteer: Braden Schenck, The Darien YMCA ; and Spencer Segura Jr., Person to Person.



Outstanding Volunteer Duo: Susan Barr and Melissa Williams, The Mather Homestead; and Kate and Will Massey, Kids In Crisis.



Outstanding Volunteer Team: The DCA Thrift Shop Team and The Community Fund of Darien’s Designed to Dine Committee.

Stamp Out Hunger food drive slated

Person to Person, headquartered in Darien, is again participating in the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive, with donations going to P2P's three food pantries.

“The National Association of Letter Carriers is thrilled to be partnering with P2P again for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive,” said Dominick Frattaroli, Vice President, Branch 60, NALC. “While it’s great distributing the Stamp Out Hunger grocery bags the week before, it’s even better picking up the bags on May 13th full of food donations!”



In the last year, P2P has distributed enough healthy groceries for nearly 2.5 million meals through its food pantries in Stamford, Norwalk and Darien and its Door2Door home delivery program. This is a 15 percent increase over the prior year.

“P2P is vital to many families’ ability to put food on their table,” said P2P CEO Nancy Coughlin. “We rely heavily on food donations and the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a significant contributor to keeping our food pantries stocked. We encourage residents who have the resources to be generous and participate on May 13.”

Darien residents who want to participate can leave food donations by the mailbox by 9 a.m. May 13. Letter carriers and food drive volunteers will pick them up and deliver the donation to P2P. Residents also can drop off food donations to P2P Darien,1864 Post Road, Darien, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.