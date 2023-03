Aquarion Water Company is looking for nominations for the 2023 Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards. For the past 12 years, the Environmental Champion Awards program has celebrated the achievements of Connecticut residents, businesses and organizations dedicated to environmental protection and sustainability.

Winners in the adult, non-profit organization and business categories will have the opportunity to select an environmental non-profit to receive a $5,000 grant. The student category winner (for those in grades 9 through 12) will receive a $1,000 award.

“Each year, Aquarion is impressed by the hard work and dedication of the state’s residents, businesses and organizations to protect our natural environment and create a more sustainable Connecticut,” said Donald Morrissey, president of Aquarion Water Company. “Our awards program honors and celebrates these remarkable efforts and brings awareness to the ever-increasing need for environmental conservation.”

The submission deadline is May 5. Winners will be announced June 3, at an awards ceremony at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

Details and an online nomination form for the 2023 Aquarion Environmental Champion Awards are available at www.aquarionwater.com/awards.

Call for artists for juried photo exhibit

The Loft Artists Association is holding a juried photography exhibition, “From A Certain Point of View,” from June 3 through June 25 with an

opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m June 3. Submission deadline for artists is May 6.

The LAA's first-ever juried photography show will feature a broad range of photography focusing on the artist’s Certain Point of

View, a broad themed exhibition where artists can share their unique styles and techniques.

Jay B. Wilson, based in Greenwich, will be the judge. Wilson has worked as a fine art photographer since 2003. His focus is on documenting the beauty of Connecticut’s Gold Coast, New York City and his travels across the United States and around the globe.

Wilson’s photography has been exhibited recently at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, Greenwich Art Society, Greenwich Historical Society and Rowayton Arts Center. His work is in private collections around the country, as well as corporate collections at the New York Hilton and Andaz Fifth Avenue Hotel. Wilson has staged solo shows in Westchester County and New York City, including two exhibitions at Google’s New York headquarters.

Submission is open to all photographers, amateur and professional, nationwide.

Darien seniors invited to see 'Newsies'

Darien High School’s Theater 308 is inviting Darien senior citizens to attend the dress rehearsal of Disney’s "Newsies" at Darien High School at 6:30 p.m. March 15. Seniors can enjoy the show free of charge without the crowds expected at performances over the weekend. Free transportation to and from Darien High School is also available through At Home In Darien.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, the musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from the reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man."

Using volunteer drivers in conjunction with their professional drivers, At Home In Darien has arranged for transportation at approximately 6:30 p.m. Seniors can be picked up at their homes and will be returned home after the show.

For more information, or to reserve a seat and if required, to arrange transportation to and from the show, call At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227.

DCA receives $25.4K grant

The Darien Community Association was recently awarded a $25,400 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities. CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.

The DCA plans to use the grant to modernize its office and nonprofit management systems. According to DCA Executive Director Amy Bell, “The DCA Board is delighted to receive the CT Cultural Fund Grant. As the DCA celebrates its 100th anniversary, we are committed to investing in technological upgrades that will enable the DCA to expand our outreach, grow participation in our programming and activities, and better serve the needs of our community.”

The Darien Community Association was one of 723 organizations receiving a CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant. Totaling more than $8.5 million, the grants are part of a two-year, $30.7 million investment in arts, humanities and cultural nonprofits by the CT General Assembly and approved by Gov. Ned Lamont.

This CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant is provided to the Darien Community Association from CT Humanities, with funding from the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts from the Connecticut State Legislature.