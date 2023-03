This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Darien Community Association's next Darien Neighbors, Global Players event will feature Westport entrepreneurs Melissa and Doug Bernstein, founders of Lifelines, a wellness organization that helps individuals lead more authentic lives.

The discussion, which is set for 7 p.m. March 29, will be led by S.E. Cupp, a Darien resident and American television host, political commentator and writer. The chat will focus on the Bernstein's journey from a small children's products company to iconic toy brand to wellness innovator.

Wine reception set for 6:15 p.m. followed by registration and the presentation. For more information, visit https://dariendca.org.

Easter Egg Hunt set

The Darien Community Association's annual Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. April 7 on the front lawn of the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road. Bring baskets and be prepared for an "egg-cellent" family outing. Registration required. Information and registration: https://dariendca.org.

Ox Ridge hosts book fair

The Ox Ridge Enchanted Forest Book Fair will take place from March 27 to 29 at Ox Ridge Elementary School, 395 Mansfield Ave. Family nights take place on March 27 and 28. Browse the new spring books.

New exhibit at Geary

The Geary Gallery of Darien presents its new exhibit, "Elemental Reflection," featuring the naturescapes of Vermont artist Laurie Alberts, which will be on display April 1 through 29. All are welcome and admission is free.

The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more details, call 203-655-6633 or visit https://gearygallery.com

'80s After Dark sponsors announced

The Depot Youth Center has announced event sponsors for ‘80s After Dark, set for 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Woodway Country Club.

All Access Pass Sponsors are Darien Sport Shop, Team Tamara Hanford Hughes (TFA)/William Raveis and KL Masters

Construction Company.

Other sponsors include David Harvey Fine Jewelers, Hollow Tree Self Storage, Krane Shares, Performance Optimal Health, Rand Insurance, Riko’s Pizza, Ring’s End, Sail to Sable and Sasco River Center. Moffly Media’s New Canaan-Darien Magazine is the exclusive Media Sponsor.

The Depot Youth Center’s annual fundraiser returns with a 1980s-themed party headlined by New York City-based cover band Rubix Kube. Guests will be treated to drinks, light bites, a silent auction and a festive costume and dance contest.

“After last year’s event sold out, we are thrilled to bring Rubix Kube back by popular demand,” said Casey McBride, ‘80s After Dark Event Chair. “We are so grateful to our sponsors for making it all possible. In addition to a lively cover band and dance contest, the benefit will feature an exciting

line-up of auction items, generously donated by local businesses.”

Highlights of the silent auction include a pig roast for 50 from the Darien Butcher Shop; two Nantucket vacation homes; a ski house in Stratton, Vt.; four plane tickets on Jet Blue; four tickets to the New York Yankees opening day; a shopping spree and styling service at Richard’s of Greenwich; two tickets to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; two tickets to Late Night with Seth Meyers and auction packages offering spas, sports, camps, art, jewelry and more.



Tickets for the benefit are $175 each and can be purchased at dariendepot.com. All proceeds go to funding programming costs and operations of The Depot Youth Center, Darien’s town asset providing kids with a safe, judgment-free place away from home and school to connect, grow and

give back.

Presidential Scholars named

Three Darien High School seniors — Jack Barber, Lily Cowles and Anna Debano — have been selected as candidates for the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The students have been recognized based on broad academic achievement and having scored exceptionally well on the SAT or ACT.



The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our Nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the Nation’s highest honors for high school students.