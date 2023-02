This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien’s $68 million in renovations for three elementary schools are on track after Planning and Zoning officials signed off on the latest plans with some small updates.

Members of the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission have approved site plans for Hindley, Holmes and Royle Elementary Schools. The Hindley and Royle plans were approved on Jan. 31; Holmes was approved Feb. 14.

Renovations include removing all portable classrooms, creating new classroom wings with expanded classroom size, updating libraries and learning commons spaces, creating new outdoor courtyards, adding parking and improving onsite stormwater management.

The majority of the original plans remained in place after three rounds of discussion with the Architectural Review Board, with some adjustments made in materials, landscaping design and some upgrades for all entrances including a new entrance at Holmes.

Though the Architectural Review Board provided a favorable report ahead of the Planning and Zoning decision, the board’s chair Elizabeth Geiger did include further recommendations such as more benches, trees and “a more playful approach” to school entrances.

In the time since plans were submitted to Planning and Zoning in October, Hindley’s stormwater management system became a significant design focus after neighboring residents voiced their complaints about flooding.

Resident Stephen Gabriel said that piping for stormwater was not properly maintained, backing up the pipes and creating a stream of water that would often run downhill from the school toward his home on Pasture Lane. The above ground system proposed directly behind his home left him concerned.

“I live downhill, so where’s all that water going to go?” he asked. “It’s going to soak back into my property.”

The department of public works scoped out the original stormwater pipe, finding large debris — including basketballs — inside.

To comply with residential requests, instead of controlling the water in an above-ground basin, the campus will use an underground retention system.

In the Planning and Zoning approval, the commission included a condition that the Board of Education would be responsible for any property damage from stormwater runoff or drainage issues created by the construction.

Construction for the project is slated to begin this summer and is expected to be finished in time for the 2025-26 school year.

The schools will remain open during the construction period, completed in phases to avoid disrupting school operations and with staggered hours so as not to conflict with school pickup or drop off.

Taking a look inside

The Board of Education reviewed and approved the latest public designs of the schools’ interiors in January.

Travis Schnell from the architecture firm KG+D presented interior concept art designed to maintain a consistent look and feel across all three buildings and maximize flexible space.

Previews included Hindley’s new library, relocated to restore the school’s original entrance; the library expansion at Holmes into the courtyard, and a moving wall in Royle’s library to create a temporary breakout classroom for students.

All three of the libraries will be designed with a focus on different age group zones and feature reading nooks and large bay windows for natural light.

While interior renderings for individual schools’ classrooms have not been revealed, Schnell presented a general look at the new classrooms, music rooms and art rooms included in many of the new building additions.

New classroom wings will feature large bay windows to let in natural light, particularly for music and art spaces.

The schools’ music rooms will have acoustic paneling around the room to ensure the space does not disrupt the surrounding classrooms. The art rooms will feature accent walls to brighten up the room.

New furniture will also be provided for the new classrooms.

Many of the classroom layouts and storage options were designed in collaboration with school faculty, Schnell said, a collaborative effort that will continue throughout the design process.

“They are very pleased with the progress of the work and we love their feedback because it really just makes our jobs easier,” Schnell said.

“I wish my kids were still at Holmes,” member Sara Parent said. “These are beautiful.”

Based on prospective construction bids, the overall project appears to be close to the designated budget, with Hindley and Royle under initial estimates and Holmes slightly over. Official bids are expected in late April.

If construction bids for the main work comes in under budget, architects have a list of alternates that could be added such as acoustic ceilings and lights for the Hindley and Royle cafeterias, a green roof at Hindley or wood-look acoustic ceilings.