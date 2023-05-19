Darien tennis players won't have to share court space with pickleball players at Cherry Lawn Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
DARIEN — Pickleball players will not be getting the extra court space they had hoped for after town officials agreed tennis courts at Cherry Lawn Park will only be lined for tennis.
The Darien Parks and Recreation commission considered adding both tennis and pickleball lines to the three unfinished tennis courts at Cherry Lawn Park, ultimately voting against the hybrid courts 6-1 during its May 17 meeting. Two of the biggest reasons for the decision were capacity concerns and the threat to high school tennis teams.