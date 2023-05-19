Darien tennis players won't have to share court space with pickleball players at Cherry Lawn Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Pickleball players will not be getting the extra court space they had hoped for after town officials agreed tennis courts at Cherry Lawn Park will only be lined for tennis.

The Darien Parks and Recreation commission considered adding both tennis and pickleball lines to the three unfinished tennis courts at Cherry Lawn Park, ultimately voting against the hybrid courts 6-1 during its May 17 meeting. Two of the biggest reasons for the decision were capacity concerns and the threat to high school tennis teams.

Court space has become a hot-button issue between the skyrocketing popularity of pickleball in Darien and concerns that it would limit space for tennis players, particularly the junior varsity tennis teams.

“We've all been thinking about this hard, taking feedback, considering this carefully,” said commission chair Lorene Bora. “If you could wave a magic wand, we would just put a lot more courts everywhere, but that's not something we can (do) immediately.”

Members of the Parks and Recreation commission acknowledged the high level of public interest in the courts, with voices from both sides speaking up on the issue during public comment and in emails and phone calls.

“It's been difficult because our friends are calling and our children are calling,” said member Amy Doering. “It's a tough one.”

While audiences at past meetings were decidedly pro-pickleball, the overwhelming majority that spoke ahead of the vote were there to support tennis, including members of the girls varsity and JV teams.

Though pickleball players previously said hybrid lines were a matter of sharing the limited court space, the issue may not be so simple.

The teams, particularly girls JV, rely on the courts at Cherry Lawn. Should athletic governing bodies such as CIAC put out rules outlawing hybrid courts for games — something DHS tennis head coach Anne-Lise Brown said she expected in the near future — adding lines to even one court could make all three unusable for practice time.

In a worst case scenario, it could force cuts or even eliminate the JV tennis program.

The limited court space has already forced the team to decrease its size, JV team member Ainsley Glenday said.

“It's just going to eliminate more of the playing time and space that we have (which is already limited),” Glenday said. “That would lead to less girls being able to be on the team and being a part of a culture that’s really amazing and has brought me a lot of relief in junior year.”

Member Jim Farrell said he had been unaware of the threat hybrid lines posed to the teams, adding “If that’s going to affect the tennis teams from being able to play on those courts, then that’s a concern.”

Temporary lines on the courts were also ruled out. Not only could it affect play in both sports, it would require resurfacing the courts shortly after they’re finished, costing thousands of extra dollars.

Park capacity ended up being a significant deciding factor for several of the commission members, given the popularity of the Darien Nature Center, the playground and the existing sports including baseball, soccer and basketball.

Commission member Mary Louise Morgan said the Cherry Lawn parking lot could not handle even the eight cars one converted court would attract for pickleball, posing a safety risk to the many children that play in the area.

“We recognize it's a growing sport, and we want to be accommodating,” she said. “But I don't think we can do it at the expense of children at Cherry Lawn, and they're all over the place. There just isn't any more room.”

The only commission member to vote against keeping the courts for tennis was Chris Taylor, who favored converting at least one or two of the courts into hybrid spaces.

The commission is considering lining one of the courts at Weed Beach — one not used by the JV tennis teams — as a pilot to test whether that outdoor space can handle the added capacity.

Several commission members also floated the idea of a working group dedicated to paddle sports in town given the clear need for more pickleball courts.

“I think that we've heard from multiple individuals, we've talked amongst ourselves about what we could do here in Weed Beach,” Taylor said. “I think that there are opportunities and I think that in hopefully getting to work with other boards and commissions, including the Selectmen, we could find other places around town.”

After the decision, members of the high school teams celebrated their win out front of the Weed Beach paddle hut.

“This is definitely a decision that's made on behalf of all the students because the sports teams are really integral to our mental health and also our growth as individuals,” said varsity captain Remy Sufrin.

Brown said she was proud to see so many of her students speak up in defense of their team and preserving their ability to play.

“We’re all in support of pickleball, you know, not at the cost of tennis and particularly just not at the cost of potentially the entire JV program in Darien,” she said. “I am thrilled that they came.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Amy Doering's name.