Abilis, the nonprofit organization providing services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night for young adults with disabilities to learn about its employment internship program at 6 p.m. March 30 at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road.

Abilis operates two Project SEARCH programs in partnership with Greenwich Hospital and the Darien YMCA.

The free event will take place in Greenwich Hospital's Nobel conference room. Space is limited and registration is requested at abilis.us/calendar.

Project SEARCH is a national program often run at hospitals throughout the United States and is a nine-month internship and job training program for those age 18 to 30 with developmental disabilities. Abilis has been running Project SEARCH in partnership with Greenwich Hospital for the past four years, and in 2022, expanded the program to include the Darien YMCA.

The Abilis Project SEARCH program at Greenwich Hospital offers hospital-related jobs. At the Darien YMCA, interns learn many different jobs in multiple departments in the facility, including childcare, fitness centers and The Café.

The program offers total immersion in the workplace and facilitates the teaching and learning process as well as the acquisition of employability and marketable work skills. Interns participate in three, unpaid internships throughout the nine-month program and explore a variety of careers. In addition, interns increase their independence, self-confidence, and self-esteem, preparing them for future employment.

“Abilis has been successfully running the Project SEARCH program at Greenwich Hospital and at the Darien YMCA,” noted Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis in a release. “Our Project SEARCH graduates have successfully gained employment and developed skills and we are thankful that our partnerships with Greenwich Hospital and the Darien YMCA to have provided opportunities for our interns to experience a variety of jobs and learn new skills.”

Project SEARCH is a collaboration among Abilis, Greenwich Hospital, Darien YMCA and the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. To be eligible or Project SEARCH, the applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 30 and eligible for Development of Disabilities Services or willing to pay privately.

Applications for both Project SEARCH locations are being accepted now and it is recommended that if you are interested, you apply, as enrollment fills quickly. Applications are in both English and Spanish and available online at abilis.us/project-search.

To learn more about Abilis’ Project SEARCH and register for the March 30 registration session, contact Nick Stewart, program manager with Project SEARCH at stewart@abilis.us or visit abilis.us/calendar.

Choose Love Awareness Month happenings

Choose Love Awareness Month has kicked off in Darien. The program, created by Darien High School alumna Scarlett Lewis, whose son, Jesse Lewis, died at Sandy Hook, is a nonprofit organization that provides free character social emotional development programs. Choose Love programming is being taught in more than 10,000 schools, in all 50 states and more than 120 countries, serving over 3 million children globally.

The theme for the month is Love in Action and will focus on turning anxiety, anger and sadness into a positive action. Each week will focus on the Choose Love Formula pillars: courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion-in-action. The program is designed to strengthen the benefits of each character value, including ways to incorporate the essential life skills and tools into everyday situations.

During the month, students will participate in a Love In Action Art Contest; a Parent Workshop on How to Turn Anxiety into Positive Action with Scarlett Lewis will be held Feb. 27.

According to a press release about Choose Love Awareness Month, more than 80 percent of U.S. public schools report the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted student behavior and socio-emotional development, according to National Center for Education Statistics. Choose Love programs provide children with the skills and tools they need to have healthy connections and manage their emotions in a proactive and preventative mental health initiative that teaches students how to get along, how to have healthy and positive relationships, how to have deep and meaningful connections, skills and tools for resilience, emotional management and conflict resolution.

Fundraiser for earthquake relief

Eight seventh-grade students at Middlesex Middle School have created a GoFundMe site for relief of those whose lives have been upended from the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The students have been passing out flyers at the train station to alert residents to the fundraising. As of early Tuesday, $6,646 has been raised specifically for Turkey relief. The goal is $10,000.

For information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/people-in-turkey-together-with-darien-7thgraders?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

Dean's list

Three Darien residents have received Deans List honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Fairfield University: Christopher J. Bergwall, Theodore J. Chieffi and Sarah C. Roney.



To be placed on the Dean's List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.