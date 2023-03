This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Without a lease from the town or another extension of the state's relaxed outdoor dining rules, two Darien restaurants will likely have to scrap their summer plans for outdoor seating after months of preparation.

For the last two summers, Bodega Taco Bar and The Goose American Bistro & Bar in downtown Darien used the six parking spaces behind their restaurants to create temporary patios.

With the state's extension on its more lenient outdoor dining policies expiring April 30, both businesses will not be allowed outdoor dining for 2023 in those spots, owned by the town of Darien.

Director of Planning and Zoning Jeremy Ginsburg said town officials were hesitant to lease the space this year with construction on the upcoming Corbin District increasing parking demand, though both restaurants may be able to obtain permission in 2024.

The loss is expected to pose a significant blow to both businesses.

Bodega was "all geared up" and ready for the season, co-owner Mario Fontana said, doubling up on the furniture and staff in preparation.

Anthony Marro, operating partner of the Goose, had planned to make outdoor dining a permanent feature of the restaurant in time for April, submitting designs to the town in October for a permanent back patio.

Outdoor dining began as a necessity for both restaurants during the early days of the pandemic, but after several years, it became clear to Fontana, Marro and many other businesses that customers were now excited to dine in the fresh air.

"It became very evident that this was something that our clientele was really looking forward to and grew very accustomed to," Fontana said. "Our clients are going to miss it. Our staff is certainly going to miss it."

Looking at the construction happening around him, Marro said a lot of restaurants were capitalizing on the demand. Without enough outdoor seating, he is concerned his restaurant will not be able to compete.

"For the warmer months, when you lose 50 seats, that's a big hit on a daily basis," he said. "People are more apt to go, 'Well, we really want to go to the Goose and hang out, but there's no seating over there. It's too tight. We don't want to be inside.' "

The Goose does have a small side patio that accommodates 12 seats — a capacity Marro plans to double to 24 — but it won’t make up for the loss of the larger space.

In what he said was a conservative estimate, Marro expects to see a 20 percent drop in revenue for the next six months, roughly half a million dollars in total.

It isn’t just business owners feeling the financial loss.

Carmen Tomescu, a manager at the Goose, said she was upset to hear that outdoor dining was not coming back this year, as that could cost the business's longtime staff as much as $500 a week in tips.

“In the summer, that’s what we rely on,” she said. “(The staff) are concerned. They ask how it’s going to be in the summer, are we opening the back, and I keep telling them we don’t know yet, we don’t know what’s happening.”

Marro said he was worried that he could lose some of his staff to other businesses if they can make more money elsewhere.

“If you don't have outside seating, then we're going to be slower,” he said. “We hate to lose people through the summer to go work for a place that has a thriving outdoor patio and they're busy outside all the time and they're making better money.”

Fontana said he’s held off breaking the full news to his staff at Bodega, largely in the hopes that something will change ahead of Cinco De Mayo, the day he had planned to reopen the outside patio.

“I don’t think it’s really resonated,” he said. “We’re hearing things piecemeal, here and there, so we haven’t necessarily fully communicated to our staff either because we simply don’t really know, or nothing’s been communicated to us as a matter of fact.”

Both Fontana and Marro said that parking has never been enough of an issue that six spots would have much of an effect.

“There are some demand periods for parking, but I could also say that there’s never been at any time of day where I wasn’t able to park and, in a two or three minute stroll, be at the restaurant,” Fontana said. “I think that a two or three minute walk is something that people would actually be willing to do for the sake of dining outdoors.”

Marro said he understood the town’s position, even if he still hoped there could be a way to figure out some kind of seating this year, if not the permanent patio.

“We want to be part of the process to make the town better, and if that means sacrificing a little bit, sure we'll do our part,” he said. “If we sacrifice this year, hopefully next year, we can do what we want and it could be better.”