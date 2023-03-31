Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Are some Darien sports getting more money than others? Board of Ed wants better accounting

Mollie Hersh
Darien celebrates a second-quarter touchdown in the Turkey Bowl

Darien celebrates a second-quarter touchdown in the Turkey Bowl

scott ericson

DARIEN — There's no argument among members of the Darien Board of Education that some sports get more than others. The question now is what's the hierarchy and can it be made more equal?

“It’s all very unclear, it’s very muddy,” said Member Tara Wurm, who has repeatedly voiced concerns about fairness in athletics. “It’s not that I’m trying to get to a place where we give X amount of dollars to each sport. I just think we should know what we’re paying for, and I think parents should know ahead of time going in what they’re paying for, what we’re paying for.”

With the school budget now in the hands of the Board of Finance, the Board of Education is taking a retrospective look at this year’s budget talks — both how to streamline the process and what issues members hope to take on next year.

During the Board of Education’s March 28 meeting, board members compiled a laundry list of policy and program concerns that emerged during the month-long process. One concern is that some sports seem to be getting more money than others, but it's unclear exactly where the inequities are. Among the issues the board discussed were participation fees for parents and students and access to buses for games and tournaments. 

Chairman David Dineen said issues around athletic inequity are a regular concern and the board needed to “come to some type of conclusion” on the issue. He said a consultant may be needed to do a deeper dive and identify specific concerns, from athletic uniforms to participation fees.

“Personally, I’m not sure if it can ever be 100 percent equitable, but we can’t have this constant conversation around it,” he said. 

Member Sara Parent suggested a forensic audit to get a better idea of what support for athletics looks like across the district.

“Maybe this is getting captains’ parents in every sport, what they pay, what they’ve been told,” she said. “I just think it involves a lot more people than this table and we need to include lots of stakeholders.”

 

Written By
Mollie Hersh