Are some Darien sports getting more money than others? Board of Ed wants better accounting

scott ericson

DARIEN — There's no argument among members of the Darien Board of Education that some sports get more than others. The question now is what's the hierarchy and can it be made more equal?

“It’s all very unclear, it’s very muddy,” said Member Tara Wurm, who has repeatedly voiced concerns about fairness in athletics. “It’s not that I’m trying to get to a place where we give X amount of dollars to each sport. I just think we should know what we’re paying for, and I think parents should know ahead of time going in what they’re paying for, what we’re paying for.”