Revised Darien school budget cuts another $1.2 million, including to robotics program, science secretary

DARIEN — Parents and teachers say they are worried that growing pressure from the Board of Education may lead to the loss of crucial staff and programs, with approximately $1.2 million shaved off the latest version of the school budget.
After hearing recommendations from the school board, superintendent Alan Addley presented a revised version of the proposed 2023-24 budget, now $114,777,778 compared with the originally proposed $116 million budget. The budget for the 2022-23 school year was $110,607,016.