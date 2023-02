DARIEN — After weeks of deliberations, Darien’s school budget is moving forward to the tune of $114.5 million.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the 2023-24 school budget on Tuesday night, marking a 3.5 percent increase from the current academic year's $110 million cost.

The final Board-approved version shaved approximately $1.2 million from the superintendent’s original recommended budget, including cutting several existing and requested staff positions, funding for robotics field trips and competitions and math consulting services, among others.

The cuts come on the heels of some concerns that the district’s budget was too high, with the Representative Town Meeting finance and budget chair saying it was “not fiscally responsible.”

In his opening remarks, board chairman David Dineen thanked the community for its feedback throughout the budget process, while bearing a reminder that the board must consider the “business of delivering education.”

“We cannot keep increasing roles and responsibilities that do not connect and impact with our students and deliver education and services to them,” he said. “These are the checks and balances that we as a board have a responsibility for. This is not about cutting classes, clubs, extracurricular or service — nothing that touches our kids’ education that we want to deliver on a daily basis.”

Among the staff cuts and consolidations included four full-time secretarial positions, a requested PE teacher, a requested building substitute teacher and reducing administration time for the district’s art coordinator.

During public comments, several members of the community voiced concern that by reducing the art coordinator position, it would stretch the coordinator too thin and affect a student space for wellness and creativity.

Ahead of voting in favor of the cut, member John Sini criticized the argument that tying students’ mental health to a partial administrative position “actually cheapens the suicide crisis we have going on in the district.”

Some of the items placed on the chopping block were spared, including American Sign Language, which will move forward as a new world language at the high school.

Genius Hour — an independent research program at Middlesex Middle School — is also safe, at least for now. Since the program has only been in place for one year, several board members recommended hearing more about the program after the first year before judging whether it should or should not continue.

The cut was proposed by member Tara Wurm, who brought up similar concerns last year that the program may increase student stress.

“I’m all for free study,” vice chair Jill McCammon said. “I’d like to really understand what we’re doing with that time through the lens of understanding that while we want our kids to explore what might be in their own heads, we’re also trying to manage a very intricate environment."

After hearing parent concerns about the potential relocation of a paraprofessional staff member from Ox Ridge Elementary School, some delivered during the meeting’s public comments, member Sara Parent introduced a last-minute item to bring the position back.

“I believe that I am the only person at this table who has been a classroom teacher,” Parent said. “Those extra hands are absolutely imperative, especially at an elementary level.”

The district’s budget also included some new revenue streams by charging for tickets for games played under the Darien High School’s lights and raising participant fees to use the fields, currently $35 per person.

Along with the operating budget, the board approved a $1,052,690 capital budget, which will add two Chevrolet Suburbans to the district’s fleet for transportation and cover a portion of the proposed renovations to the high school auditorium intended to improve audio and video streaming.

The Board of Finance is expected to hear the Board of Education and town budgets on March 7.