Darien seniors will finally get their first senior send off
Darien boosters think it's great, students are curious: Darien holds its first classwide post-prom party
Mollie Hersh
DARIEN — The Darien High School senior class will get to celebrate their graduation with a 'first time in school history' event that has a long history in other areas and other eras.
This year, the Darien Blue Wave Booster Club is hosting the first-ever “Senior Send-Off,” a post-prom party for the entire Darien High School Class of 2023.