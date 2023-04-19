Darien seniors will finally get their first senior send off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — The Darien High School senior class will get to celebrate their graduation with a 'first time in school history' event that has a long history in other areas and other eras.

This year, the Darien Blue Wave Booster Club is hosting the first-ever “Senior Send-Off,” a post-prom party for the entire Darien High School Class of 2023.

Following prom, students will board buses or get directions to a "mystery" location for a night of food, games and prizes from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. The night will be capped with a grand prize raffle — two tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Cost of the event: $123 per student.

In its announcement, the event was described in part as a way to “turn Post-Prom into a safe, substance-free, inclusive and FUN event,” for seniors.

It’s a celebration long in the making, said event co-chair Lynne Wilson.

Wilson was one of the parents behind the original effort to throw the Class of 2020 a graduation celebration, though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

With the last of her five kids set to graduate this year, Wilson said she was determined to give Darien seniors the celebration students in other schools and in other generations got to have before leaving high school.

“There are so many other people in town who have these events growing up and share the same exact feeling,” Wilson said. “I think everybody recognizes that this is something that 100 percent should be happening for our kids and for seniors to celebrate, and it's about time that that happens. We're putting together a huge effort to make it hopefully a night they will never forget.”

Wilson said she and other parent volunteers have been hard at work marketing to students, drawing inspiration from neighboring towns like New Canaan, whose annual post-prom party has been a tradition for more than 60 years. The Booster Club has also teamed up with local business and organizations to sponsor the event.

“I'm really thrilled to be able to be a part of working with all these amazing people,” Wilson said. “It's incredible how many people are putting in hours and hours and hours to make this happen.”

So far more than 200 tickets have been sold, though reception seems to be mixed from some members of the senior class, which numbers in the mid-300s.

Senior John Raskopf said his first thought hearing the news at the 100 Day Dinner was “no one’s going to actually go, right?”

Raskopf said he didn't get the impression the Senior Send-off was a celebration for the seniors but an attempt to have post-prom gatherings in a more controlled environment.

“I think they’ve just realized that no one wants to go to an after-party hosted by parents and so they’re desperately trying to change goals to make it sound important enough so that kids’ parents make them go,” Raskopf said.

Senior Julia Erdlen also said she knew some of her classmates were initially wary of the event, but since most parents had already purchased tickets, she said she felt more reassured about going.

“I feel like people are definitely hesitant, but know that pretty much everyone in our grade is signed up,” she said. “All my friends, and I know a bunch of other friend groups have said, ‘Oh, everyone's bought a ticket, so everyone's going to end up going. We'll make the most of it.’”

Wilson said that the emphasis of the event was a “one-night only” celebration, and the substance-free aspect made it a safer, more inclusive option for the entire class.

“I'm like, ‘you guys can do that every other night of the year,’” she said about private parties and gatherings. “This is one night. It's three hours. It's going to be so incredibly fantastic. It's going to be like nothing you've ever seen before, and it'll be the highlight of your high school career.

“There's lots of times to go hang out at people's houses and have parties,” she added.

Wilson also said hosting the event after prom instead of graduation was necessary for planning. The graduation date was confirmed by the Board of Education on March 28, long after plans for the post-prom party were in motion.

“It’s obviously hard to pick a venue when you can’t commit to something until April, and that’s why so many towns have it after prom,” she said.

Erdlen said she was intrigued by the mystery location, something she and other students have been speculating about.

“One of my friends said that she heard that it's going to be bigger than a wedding venue,” she said. “Honestly, I have no idea because I mean, the spot for prom is at the Loading Dock in Stamford, which is really nice. I feel like they would even try and top that.”

Raskopf said he may have been more open to going if there was a different date or more information to sell students on attending.

“We have nothing to go on,” he said. “We have no idea what we're getting ourselves into. I think it's more off-putting than intriguing."

Though she understands some students may still be a little skeptical, Wilson said she was excited to bring what she hopes will be a “new tradition in town for all seniors to come.

“We truly believe it's going to be the best post-prom party they've ever been to,” she said. “We believe a lot of kids are going to learn more about this party and realize it's going to be the best combination night that they could ever imagine.”

After a particularly hard past three years marked by a pandemic and tragic loss, Erdlen said she was glad to have an event where her entire class can be together for a “last hurrah.”

“What I found with my friends is (that) being together is the most important thing,” she said. “It will just feel really great to be celebrated.”