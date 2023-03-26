Darien's blight review board can now punish commercial sites left in disrepair under expanded powers

DARIEN — The Darien blight review board will now be able to penalize commercial properties in a state of disrepair instead of only having jurisdiction over homes and their lots.
Darien’s Representative Town Meeting voted to amend the town ordinance on March 20 granting the blight review board jurisdiction over both commercial and residential properties. After debate, the fines for either type of property in violation of the ordinance will be the same: $100 per day and a lien filed on the land records until they come into compliance.