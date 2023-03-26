Darien's blight review board can now punish commercial sites left in disrepair under expanded powers

DARIEN — The Darien blight review board will now be able to penalize commercial properties in a state of disrepair instead of only having jurisdiction over homes and their lots.

Darien’s Representative Town Meeting voted to amend the town ordinance on March 20 granting the blight review board jurisdiction over both commercial and residential properties. After debate, the fines for either type of property in violation of the ordinance will be the same: $100 per day and a lien filed on the land records until they come into compliance.

Created in 2017, the blight review board is responsible for determining if a property owner is in violation of the town blight ordinance. To qualify as blighted premises, the property must meet certain standards: attracting illegal activity, being a fire hazard, becoming unsafe, posing a threat to general public health or containing two or more signs of disrepair in public view such as vacant structures, visible damage or overgrown vegetation.

Blight review board chairman George Reilly said commercial blight is not a “significant” problem in town, but “it’s been known to creep up in certain properties” when presenting the amendment to the RTM Planning Zoning and Housing committee in February.

While the ordinance kept the fine the same for both commercial and residential blights, the RTM Planning Zoning and Housing committee recommended discussing raising the prices for commercial properties, which would likely have more financial advantages than the average homeowner.

“A number of the members of the committee felt that, while supportive of expanding the ordinance to include commercial properties, they were concerned that the fines levied on commercial properties were not higher than those being imposed on residential properties,” committee chair Amy Zabetakis said.

Darien residents have previously sought to report commercial properties for blight review, including more than 40 complaints filed against the vacant Noroton Heights Shopping Center property, which only recently resumed redevelopment.

Development is the exception to the current ordinance, however. The revised blight ordinance will not apply to sites actively under construction, the sole question that came up just ahead of the RTM vote.

“We recognize that debris does accumulate, supplies may not be as orderly as we might wish, but that happens in construction,” Reilly said. “We certainly hope that it is not a prolonged process, but that really is up to the building department to make sure that the project is following the specs approved.”

There is a proposed bill for the state House of Representatives that would allow municipalities to adopt and allow commercial blight enforcement policies, which led to some legal concerns regarding the amended ordinance. However, town attorney Wayne Fox said there was enough precedent in other towns to approve the amendment.

The reporting process remains the same: Complaints regarding blighted properties — properties becoming dilapidated or in disrepair — can be brought forward by residents, property owners and town health and safety officials to the town’s blight prevention officer.