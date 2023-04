This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

The Darien Arts Center and Technical Reproductions of Norwalk have announced the winners of their new Digital Illustration Contest, with top prizes awarded to Isabella Moss and Eliza Kingsbury.

Moss won in the 17 and younger category for "Strawberry I;" Kingsbury won in the 18 & older category with "Moth Madonna."

Winning entries were selected by a panel of judges that include the DAC’s Visual Arts Director Lisa Rae Koorbusch and Jacob Powers, the DAC digital illustration instructor. The winner of each age category will receive an 18-by-24-inch print of their artwork from Technical Reproductions and the DAC will feature winning images online and in its atrium.

The competition was announced in February; contestants were asked to post their artwork on a public Instagram account with the hashtag #DACTRdigital.

For more information about the DAC, located behind Darien Town Hall, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Ira Joe Fisher talks public speaking

The Darien Community Association presents Ira Joe Fisher on "Speaking Fearlessly" at its next Darien Neighbors, Global Players event, set for 7 p.m. April 20 at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road. A wine reception will be held at 6:15 p.m. with the presentation following.

According to information provided by the DCA, during his career, Fisher has been a radio host, broadcaster, TV correspondent, weather reporter, actor, singer, poet and educator. He is CEO of I.J.F. Communications.

In the TV studio, he served as a weather and features reporter for WABC Television, appearing on both The Morning Show with Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford and Channel 7 Eyewitness News. More recently, he has been a professor at various Connecticut colleges and his consulting business teaches public speaking strategies learned from decades of broadcasting, performing and writing.

Fisher lives with his family in Ridgefield.

Registration required. For more information, visit https://dariendca.org/darien-neighbors-global-players/ or call 203-655-9050.

Spring piano concert with Duo Piano Group slated

The DCA Duo Piano Group, an enthusiastic group of accomplished amateur pianists who play together for fun and to continue their musical education, will hold a spring concert, "International Inspirations," at 4 p.m. April 23 at the DCA, 274 Middlesex Road.

Registration required. For more information, visit https://dariendca.org or call 203-655-9050.

Abilis citizenship award applications available

Abilis, the nonprofit providing services and supports for more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, has opened its application process for the Peter Bloomer Citizenship Award for graduating middle and high school students, the organization announced.

The award, established 36 years ago, is presented to a graduating student who demonstrates an outstanding level of sensitivity towards those with disabilities through leadership, involvement and participation in activities that benefit citizens with disabilities.

Nominations are due to Abilis by May 15; winners will be announced at the Abilis Annual Meeting on June 7 at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich. The application is available at www.abilis.us.

Peter Bloomer was a student who received special education services in Greenwich. The award was created as a tribute to him and those who helped him by honoring students for their leadership, involvement and participation in activities with those with disabilities. Over the years, Abilis has presented more than $60,000 in scholarships and awards with the Peter Bloomer Citizenship Award.

A Selection Committee appointed by the Abilis CEO/president will review candidates and select one or more recipients for the award. The award consists of a certificate and money.

Founded in 1951, Abilis provides meaningful support to the community in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Westport and Wilton.

Therapeutic riding open house set

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Inc. is holding an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. April 29 at Ox Ridge Riding & Racquet Club, 512 Middlesex Road, Darien. The open house will focus on the organization's therapeutic horsemanship programs, volunteer opportunities and other ways to get involved.

Pegasus was created in the fall of 1974, when a small group of equestrian women began exploring the effectiveness of therapeutic riding, according to the organization's website. In September 1975, the first Pegasus therapeutic riding sessions began at Ox Ridge Hunt Club. The PATH-certified instructors provide equine-assisted services to people with special needs and challenges, including disadvantaged youth, trauma survivors, veterans, first responders and adults with developmental disabilities.

For more information about the organization and its programs, visit www.pegasustr.org, email info@pegasustr.org or call 845-669-8235.