Four Darien arts organizations get state grants and other community news

Four Darien organizations have been awarded a total of $66,900 as part of nearly $31 million allocated to local arts and culture through the state's Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts and the state legislature to support CT Humanities’ mission of connecting people to cultural and humanities organizations via grants, partnerships and collaborative programs.

The Darien Arts Center received $20,900; the Darien Community Association received $25,400; the Museum of Darien received $9,900 and The Mather Homestead was awarded $10,700. It was the first time DCA applied for the grant.

In all, 724 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant Awards for 2022-23 were awarded, with 179 grants going to organizations in Fairfield County that further historical, music, dance, arts or other cultural organizations in the state.

Darien Sisters Raise $150K for Inspirica Children

Sisters Cassidy, Ainsley and Brynnley McKee of Darien raised $150,000 for Inspirica Inc. of Stamford when COVID-19 postponed in-person volunteering. The money they raised is being used for a four-year art enrichment program for children living in Inspirica's Family Shelter.

As part of the fundraising, the sisters formed a nonprofit — Heart to Art — to provide art education and enrichment for homeless and housing insecure children in Fairfield County.

The sisters were Inspirica volunteers in 2020 who had been holding monthly art and reading nights with Inspirica children when the pandemic hit. As a substitute, they donated 21 air purification units to Inspirica and then worked to find a way to make a lasting impact on Inspirica's children, eventually forming Heart to Art.

They created a Fairfield County art competition to raise awareness of the affordable housing crisis in the town and to raise funds to support after-school enrichment for the more than 100 children each year who live in Inspirica's family shelter and attend its youth center after-school program.

“The innovative art enrichment and therapy program funded by Heart to Art will impact the lives of numerous housing insecure youth of our community, providing a safe space for the children to explore and express themselves through the creative arts," said Denise Williams, CEO of Inspirica, in a news release. "We are grateful to Heart to Art, and in particular, Cassidy, Ainsley and Brynnley for their vision, leadership, passion, and dedication to enable this multi-year gift.”

In addition to direct fundraising, the group held a youth art competition requiring competitors to donate at least one piece of art for auction.

Some 52 submissions were judged by internationally recognized artists Marco Veronese of Milan, Italy, and Liz Squilace of Bridgeport.

First place was awarded to New Canaan High School 11th-grader Avery Morawa for her piece, “Metamorphosis.”

Winners received cash awards as well as recognition on the Heart to Art website, www.hearttoart.org.

This year’s competition will take place April 28, when the competition will be expanded to all Connecticut high school students.

Upcoming events at the Mather Homestead

A Super Bowl funday with the teen board for children 4 and older is set for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at the Mather Homestead, 19 Stephen Mather Road, Darien. The event includes games, snacks and fun. The cost is $30 for the first child, and $20 for each additional child.

The homstead is also hosting "An Evening at the Mather Tavern" — with adult beverages available from the Tavern bar — that includes traditional tavern games, a meal of traditional tavern food prepared by Fine & Dandy and a lecture, "Tapping into the Past: Tavern Life in Early Connecticut" followed by a tavern trivia test at 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Cost is $75 for members, $85 for non-members.

Resident art teacher Lisa Thoren will hold a paint and sip program at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 for people interested in creating a painting from scratch. Includes wine. Cost is $55 for members, $65 for non-members.

A literary evening with Samantha Gault will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in the main house. The lecture is free for members and $20 for non-members. The discussion will center around poet Emily Dickenson.

Reservations encouraged for all events. For more information, visit matherhomestead.org.

Dean's lists and other honors

Benjamin Holcomb of Darien was awarded a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., during its fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 10. During the commencement, 1,650 degrees were awarded.

Darien residents Benjamin Coe, who is majoring in architectural engineering, and Anne-Merel Sutherland, majoring in mechanical engineering, were among 2,069 students at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute who achieved the Dean's List for fall 2022. WPI defines the Dean's List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.



Seven Darien residents attending the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List: Deanna Attisani, Henry Darby, Gaby Highton, Matias Martinez Palacios, Kelly McKay, Luke Riordan and Emma Vongerichten. To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.