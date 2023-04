Darien Arts Center's senior and junior dance companies are performing their "Mixed Rep" spring dance concerts at 7 p.m. April 29 and 3 p.m. April 30 at the DAC, 2 Renshaw Road behind Darien Town Hall.

The performances, open to the public, are a program of neoclassical and contemporary works, which include a brand new "Cinderella" excerpt and East Coast Contemporary Ballet's "Tremor." The versatile program highlights the students' breadth of movement and range.

Tickets to the performances are $25 at darienarts.org. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

Museum of Darien hosting an open house

The Museum of Darien, 45 Old King's Highway, is hosting an open house from noon to 4 p.m. April 23.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature middle school and high school volunteers telling stories of the town’s history and leading tours of the Bates-Scofield House and the museum’s new exhibit, "In A New Light: The Heart of Our Collection." The exhibit includes 30 paintings, including landscapes, portraits and florals by 12 turn-of-the-century artists who lived and worked in Darien.

For more information, visit museumofdarien.org or call 203-655-9233.

Geary Gallery exhibit features still lifes

The Geary Gallery of Darien, 576 Boston Post Road, is featuring the still lifes and marine paintings of Stamford artist Concetta Volpe at its May exhibit, "The Illustrious Palette."

Volpe's paintings are commissioned by private collectors and are displayed in homes and offices throughout the United States. Her portrait artwork has also been published on T-shirts, sold in music stores and worn by Chris Robinson, lead singer of “The Black Crowes” rock band.

As a young artist, Volpe won prizes for her art and drawings as early as elementary school. Growing up in New England, she spent many summers at the beach and has traveled throughout the United States, and in Nova Scotia and British Columbia in Canada. Although her career started with portraits and fashion designs, her travels have developed her interest in landscapes created in multi mediums.

She has won many awards for her paintings, including “Best in Show” for the Art Society of Old Greenwich 2012 Juried show theme “Scapes Galore,” and she also has won four first place awards for her landscapes.

Volpe studied through her sophomore year at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts and received her BFA in painting and drawing from SUNY Purchase. She has formally studied with John Phillip Osborne, and also has studied with Enzo Russo, Dennis Lyall and Stephen Douglas with the Greenwich Art Society and Greenwich Continuing Education in Greenwich, CT.

Her work will be on display from May 3 through 27.

The Geary Gallery is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.gearygallery.com or call 203-655-6633.

Darien Pride's spring fundraiser is karaoke night

Darien Pride's spring fundraiser 'Loud and Proud Karaoke' will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 29 at St. Luke's Anderson Center, 1864 Post Road.

Participants are asked to channel their inner American idol and come belt out a tune with Tony Bellomy on piano: Broadway show tunes, classic rock, best of the '80s, '90s, '00s and today. Sheet music is available or bring your own.

Open bar with wrist band. Sponsor is Bryan Morris Team. Nibbles included in the price: $100 per adult, $25 for students.

For more information, visit darienpride.org.