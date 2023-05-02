State Reps. Tom O’Dea and Tracy Marra talk housing, tree cutting and more with Darien residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra, pictured, hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra, pictured, hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea, pictured, and Tracy Marra hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Natasha Blair and her sons Lachlan, 13, in back, and Sawyer, 10, listen as State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
State Representatives Tom O'Dea and Tracy Marra hold a legislative update with information about the 2023 legislative session for the 141st and 125th district residents at Darien Town Hall in Darien, Conn., on Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
DARIEN — State Reps. Tracy Marra and Tom O’Dea met with residents at Darien Town Hall to discuss legislation – housing, tree cutting and more –in their first year representing Darien.
Deputy House Republican Leader Tom O'Dea, R-New Canaan, and State Rep. Tracy Marra, R-Darien, held a legislative update at Darien Town Hall on April 27 focused on relevant issues for their constituents, which include Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk and Stamford.