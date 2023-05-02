State Reps. Tom O’Dea and Tracy Marra talk housing, tree cutting and more with Darien residents

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — State Reps. Tracy Marra and Tom O’Dea met with residents at Darien Town Hall to discuss legislation – housing, tree cutting and more –in their first year representing Darien.

Deputy House Republican Leader Tom O'Dea, R-New Canaan, and State Rep. Tracy Marra, R-Darien, held a legislative update at Darien Town Hall on April 27 focused on relevant issues for their constituents, which include Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk and Stamford.

The occasion was a first for both representatives with Marra newly elected to the state house and O’Dea in his first year representing Darien after redistricting.

Marra and O’Dea brought with them advocates Maria Weingarten and Alexis Harrison, founders of the grassroots organization CT 169Strong, to speak on several housing bills.

All four came out strong against the "Work, Live, Ride" bill supported by advocacy group Desegregate CT, which is intended to increase housing density around transit hubs under a state coordinator.

Marra spoke highly of Darien’s local developments, which include the Darien Commons near the Noroton Heights Station and upcoming Corbin District downtown, as examples of locally suitable transit-oriented development.

“I’m very proud to talk about Darien when I’m in front of the housing committee,” she said. “I said, 'Please come to Darien, please see what we’re doing there,' and I know Tom feels the same way about New Canaan.”

The representatives also discussed other bills of local interest and answered resident questions, including legislation aimed at utility company Eversource’s tree clear cutting, early voting and education-related programs like free school lunches.

After the meeting, O’Dea said he was pleased by the turnout and how engaged residents were.

“This is my first time representing Darien, and I do love it,” O’Dea said. “I thought it was a great night, and I was happy to be here to answer questions of the constituents.”