DARIEN — With only three weeks left in winter, local hardware stores are hoping a late season storm will help put a dent in the surplus of snow shovels.

After months of minimal snowfall, winter storm warnings have been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Given the forecast, local hardware stores are hoping to see a last minute rush for shovels and ice melt, of which there is plenty.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Stamford had already begun switching out its seasonal section for spring, trading bags of ice melt and salt for barbecue grills and gardening supplies. Beyond the few pallets of ice melt and road salt in front of the store, Rocky’s delivery driver Deon Foreman said there were at least 20 to 25 pallets — each holding about 50 50-pound bags — stored in the back, some from last year.

“Personally, I haven’t seen any (customers) yet,” Foreman said. “A lot of people come at the last minute.”

Though a few online orders have come through, Rocky’s general manager Richard Kaack said he anticipated an influx of customers later in the afternoon once the storm gets closer.

“It’s starting to increase now as it’s getting closer to the time,” he said. “It’s not a mad rush but it’s definitely an increase from where we were.”

While Ring's End in Darien still has snow supplies in season, there are plenty of shovels left on the shelves — more than general manager Kevin Massett said he would have liked.

“We probably have more stock on our hands than we want because we stocked up for a normal winter,” he said. “As far as business overall, it’s not a large portion of our business, so it hasn’t affected us too badly, but that small section of our business has fallen off this year.”

Ring’s End sales support Michael Campbell said he had not seen as many people on Monday, though more people could come in as the forecast becomes more certain.

“On Saturday there were people starting to build up a little bit to it, mostly for the ice and snow melt,” Campbell said. "People like to be well prepared for this rather than, as I would be, caught short with the salt.”